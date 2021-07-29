Ariana Grande's New "God Is a Woman" Perfume Is Available Now

Ariana Grande continues her foray into the fragrance scene with the launch of her latest perfume, "God Is a Woman." The 28-year-old artist -- whose song catalog includes top hits like "7 Things" and "Thank U, Next" -- has a history of releasing song-inspired perfumes. But with "God Is a Woman" -- which also pulls inspiration from her 2018 Billboard-charting track -- the songstress is signaling a new era for her fragrance collection, which includes the use of sustainable materials and more responsibly sourced ingredients.

Much like Grande's incomparable brand aesthetic, the perfume carries a certain timelessness to it -- with the packaging alone featuring translucent lavender glass, a gemstone-esque holder and a pearl cap. With notes of ambrette, Turkish rose petals, cedarwood, and Madagascar vanilla -- among others -- the scent relies on natural ingredients to create a divine, floral aroma. Plus, for each purchase of the "God Is a Woman" perfume, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a number of global ocean cleanup initiatives. Who doesn't want to save the world and smell good while doing it?

Shop the "God Is a Woman" fragrance now at ulta.com, and pick up in store at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 1. For other perfume inspiration, check out ET Style's best picks for designer perfume dupes and celeb fragrances.

You can also browse through some of Ariana Grande's other beloved fragrances -- including a Hailey Bieber-approved one, according to Justin Bieber.

