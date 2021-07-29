Shopping

Ariana Grande's New "God Is a Woman" Perfume Is Available Now

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Perfume
Stefan Kohli

Ariana Grande continues her foray into the fragrance scene with the launch of her latest perfume, "God Is a Woman." The 28-year-old artist -- whose song catalog includes top hits like "7 Things" and "Thank U, Next" -- has a history of releasing song-inspired perfumes. But with "God Is a Woman" -- which also pulls inspiration from her 2018 Billboard-charting track -- the songstress is signaling a new era for her fragrance collection, which includes the use of sustainable materials and more responsibly sourced ingredients.

Much like Grande's incomparable brand aesthetic, the perfume carries a certain timelessness to it -- with the packaging alone featuring translucent lavender glass, a gemstone-esque holder and a pearl cap. With notes of ambrette, Turkish rose petals, cedarwood, and Madagascar vanilla -- among others -- the scent relies on natural ingredients to create a divine, floral aroma. Plus, for each purchase of the "God Is a Woman" perfume, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a number of global ocean cleanup initiatives. Who doesn't want to save the world and smell good while doing it?

Shop the "God Is a Woman" fragrance now at ulta.com, and pick up in store at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 1. For other perfume inspiration, check out ET Style's best picks for designer perfume dupes and celeb fragrances

Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum
This ethereal scent features notes of ambrette, Madagascar vanilla, Turkish rose petals and orris to create a heavenly sensorial experience.
$65 AT ULTA BEAUTY

You can also browse through some of Ariana Grande's other beloved fragrances -- including a Hailey Bieber-approved one, according to Justin Bieber.

Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande Thank U Next Eau de Parfum
A perfume that's as playful in its design as it is completely lovely in its scent.
$45 AT ULTA
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Shoppers love the dreamy scent of this classically elegant fragrance.
$65 AT ULTA
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum
This cloud-centric scent from Ariana Grande will totally elevate your daily beauty routine.
$55 AT ULTA

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

27 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo

 