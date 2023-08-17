Home

Storm Reid Shares Her Favorite Back-to-School Walmart Finds for College Dorms, Starting at Just $4

By Lauren Gruber
Storm Reid
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The beginning of college season is in full swing, and moving into a new dorm or apartment offers so many opportunities to get creative with decor. Dorm rooms are like a blank slate, giving you a chance to get adventurous with a new aesthetic or try out a different design style. 

Best known for her roles in Euphoria and Missing, actress and college student Storm Reid has teamed up with Walmart to share some of her back-to-school shopping essentials. In a recent livestream, the University of Southern California junior gave us a tour of some of her favorite dorm decor styles and how to achieve them by shopping at Walmart.

Dorm rooms aren't exactly known for their charm, but it's easy to make any space feel a little homier with a few simple fixes. First, a cozy bedding set will help you get a better night's sleep. Second, a quality desk chair will make those late-night cramming sessions way more comfortable. Finally, adding some wall decor such as a neon acrylic light or butterfly mirror decals can help you achieve your Pinterest dorm dreams on a budget.

Below, shop Storm Reid's back-to-school dorm decor essentials from Walmart, starting at just $4. 

Urban Shop LED Neon XOXO Light-up Clear Acrylic Box, Pink
Urban Shop LED Neon XOXO Light-up Clear Acrylic Box, Pink
Walmart
Urban Shop LED Neon XOXO Light-up Clear Acrylic Box, Pink

Adorn your walls with this eye-catching pink neon sign.

$20
Blue Moon Studio 12Pc Peel and Stick Self-Adhesive Silver Butterfly Wall Mirror Decals
Blue Moon Studio 12Pc Peel and Stick Self-Adhesive Silver Butterfly Wall Mirror Decals
Walmart
Blue Moon Studio 12Pc Peel and Stick Self-Adhesive Silver Butterfly Wall Mirror Decals

At under $5, these butterfly decals are an affordable way to upgrade your dorm decor.

$4
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Midnight Sport Band

"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.

$329$149
Mainstays Black 5 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets, Twin/Twin XL
Mainstays Black 5 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets, Twin/Twin XL
Walmart
Mainstays Black 5 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set with Sheets, Twin/Twin XL

This bedding set is an affordable way to make your dorm feel a little cozier.

$30
Beautiful Hot Air Popcorn Maker, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
Beautiful Hot Air Popcorn Maker, White Icing by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
Beautiful Hot Air Popcorn Maker, White Icing by Drew Barrymore

You'll have the most popular dorm room on campus with this popcorn maker from Drew Barrymore's home line.

$34
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair, Pearl Blush
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair, Pearl Blush
Walmart
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair, Pearl Blush

"I would be extra motivated to do my homework in this chair," Reid shares.

$64
No Boundaries Juniors Plaid Two for One Dress
No Boundaries Juniors Plaid Two for One Dress
Walmart
No Boundaries Juniors Plaid Two for One Dress

Gen Z's take on the modern punk style is this adorable plaid mini dress.

$15
Madden NYC Women’s Platform Heel Mary Janes
Madden NYC Women’s Platform Heel Mary Janes
Walmart
Madden NYC Women’s Platform Heel Mary Janes

Elevate any outfit in more ways than one with these high-heeled Mary Janes.

$26
Urban Shop Color Changing LED Sunset Projector Lamp
Urban Shop Color Changing LED Sunset Projector Lamp
Walmart
Urban Shop Color Changing LED Sunset Projector Lamp

Set the mood using this color-changing LED sunset lamp, featuring 16 soothing color projections.

$17
No Boundaries Women's Dome Multi Pocket 17" Backpack
No Boundaries Women's Dome Multi Pocket 17" Backpack
Walmart
No Boundaries Women's Dome Multi Pocket 17" Backpack

Stash all your school supplies in this lightweight canvas backpack.

$26

