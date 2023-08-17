Storm Reid Shares Her Favorite Back-to-School Walmart Finds for College Dorms, Starting at Just $4
The beginning of college season is in full swing, and moving into a new dorm or apartment offers so many opportunities to get creative with decor. Dorm rooms are like a blank slate, giving you a chance to get adventurous with a new aesthetic or try out a different design style.
Best known for her roles in Euphoria and Missing, actress and college student Storm Reid has teamed up with Walmart to share some of her back-to-school shopping essentials. In a recent livestream, the University of Southern California junior gave us a tour of some of her favorite dorm decor styles and how to achieve them by shopping at Walmart.
Dorm rooms aren't exactly known for their charm, but it's easy to make any space feel a little homier with a few simple fixes. First, a cozy bedding set will help you get a better night's sleep. Second, a quality desk chair will make those late-night cramming sessions way more comfortable. Finally, adding some wall decor such as a neon acrylic light or butterfly mirror decals can help you achieve your Pinterest dorm dreams on a budget.
Below, shop Storm Reid's back-to-school dorm decor essentials from Walmart, starting at just $4.
Adorn your walls with this eye-catching pink neon sign.
At under $5, these butterfly decals are an affordable way to upgrade your dorm decor.
"With my Apple watch, I am tracking my fitness, trying to get those 10,000 steps a day — it's hard," said Reid. "I'm swimming in it, I'm, texting in it, I'm calling in it and yes, I'm shopping on it, too," says Reid.
This bedding set is an affordable way to make your dorm feel a little cozier.
You'll have the most popular dorm room on campus with this popcorn maker from Drew Barrymore's home line.
"I would be extra motivated to do my homework in this chair," Reid shares.
Gen Z's take on the modern punk style is this adorable plaid mini dress.
Elevate any outfit in more ways than one with these high-heeled Mary Janes.
Set the mood using this color-changing LED sunset lamp, featuring 16 soothing color projections.
Stash all your school supplies in this lightweight canvas backpack.
