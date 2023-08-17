The beginning of college season is in full swing, and moving into a new dorm or apartment offers so many opportunities to get creative with decor. Dorm rooms are like a blank slate, giving you a chance to get adventurous with a new aesthetic or try out a different design style.

Best known for her roles in Euphoria and Missing, actress and college student Storm Reid has teamed up with Walmart to share some of her back-to-school shopping essentials. In a recent livestream, the University of Southern California junior gave us a tour of some of her favorite dorm decor styles and how to achieve them by shopping at Walmart.

Dorm rooms aren't exactly known for their charm, but it's easy to make any space feel a little homier with a few simple fixes. First, a cozy bedding set will help you get a better night's sleep. Second, a quality desk chair will make those late-night cramming sessions way more comfortable. Finally, adding some wall decor such as a neon acrylic light or butterfly mirror decals can help you achieve your Pinterest dorm dreams on a budget.

Below, shop Storm Reid's back-to-school dorm decor essentials from Walmart, starting at just $4.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

Noah Schnapp Shares His Favorite College Dorm Essentials From Amazon

The Best Electric Kettles for Every Kitchen

College Dorm Room Essentials That Actual College Students Swear By

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Get Up to 38% Off Canon All-in-One Printers for College

The 13 Best Deals on Mini Fridges for Your Dorm

Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon Now