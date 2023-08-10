'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Shares His Amazon Must-Haves for Decking Out a College Dorm
Back-to-school season is upon us and if you're heading off to college this year, you know how stressful it can be preparing yourself to live in a new dorm room or apartment — not to mention how expensive. Between transforming your uncomfortable dorm bed into a cozy oasis and fitting all your belongings into a small room, the process of packing for college can seem daunting.
Thankfully, actor and University of Pennsylvania student Noah Schnapp partnered with Amazon to share his list of college dorm essentials to shop.
To demonstrate some of his favorite Amazon purchases, the Stranger Things star took to TikTok and gave us a tour of his 400-square-foot dorm at UPenn.
@noahschnapp I partnered up w/ @amazon to design a dorm for y’all on the cheap. See what I put together and get everything you need for yours @Amazon #amazon#offtocollege#ad♬ original sound - Noah Schnapp
Naturally, Schnapp is a huge film fan. He was able to create an in-home theater experience with the new Amazon Fire TV that lets you stream your favorite movies and shows with ease. More of Schapp's college dorm must-haves include some serious bedding upgrades, organizers to make the most of his tiny room and, of course, school supplies such as notebooks and pens.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You're in luck — Amazon is offering students a free six-month Prime Student trial. Sign up here to enjoy Prime member perks such as free two-day shipping, Prime Video, early access to Prime deals and more.
Below, shop some of Noah Schnapp's recommendations for decking out your college dorm.
Stream your favorite movies and shows (including Stranger Things) with this high-definition Fire TV.
Upgrade your dorm bed with an ultra-soft sheet set, available in 25 colors.
Make the most of your (likely limited) storage space with a hanging closet organizer.
For when your socks inevitably get lost in the washing machine.
A pair of sheer curtains will make any room feel cozier.
A simple notebook to keep your thoughts organized during class.
This multitasking bedside lamp doubles as a charging station for your devices.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of white sneakers — and at under $25, you won't be afraid to get them dirty.
Keep all of your class essentials handy with a lightweight, durable backpack.
Keep your cool this semester with a powerful oscillating tower fan.
Another easy way to maximize your storage space without breaking the bank.
These top-rated ballpoint pens make note-taking a breeze.
Your dorm will feel a little more like home when you add this plush rug available in plenty of colors to suit your aesthetic.
Shield your eyes in style with a breathable baseball cap.
For even more college packing essentials, be sure to check out our 2023 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.
