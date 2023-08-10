Back-to-school season is upon us and if you're heading off to college this year, you know how stressful it can be preparing yourself to live in a new dorm room or apartment — not to mention how expensive. Between transforming your uncomfortable dorm bed into a cozy oasis and fitting all your belongings into a small room, the process of packing for college can seem daunting.

Thankfully, actor and University of Pennsylvania student Noah Schnapp partnered with Amazon to share his list of college dorm essentials to shop.

To demonstrate some of his favorite Amazon purchases, the Stranger Things star took to TikTok and gave us a tour of his 400-square-foot dorm at UPenn.

Naturally, Schnapp is a huge film fan. He was able to create an in-home theater experience with the new Amazon Fire TV that lets you stream your favorite movies and shows with ease. More of Schapp's college dorm must-haves include some serious bedding upgrades, organizers to make the most of his tiny room and, of course, school supplies such as notebooks and pens.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You're in luck — Amazon is offering students a free six-month Prime Student trial. Sign up here to enjoy Prime member perks such as free two-day shipping, Prime Video, early access to Prime deals and more.

Below, shop some of Noah Schnapp's recommendations for decking out your college dorm.

Echo Pop

For even more college packing essentials, be sure to check out our 2023 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

