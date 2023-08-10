Home

'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Shares His Amazon Must-Haves for Decking Out a College Dorm

By Lauren Gruber
Noah Schnapp
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Back-to-school season is upon us and if you're heading off to college this year, you know how stressful it can be preparing yourself to live in a new dorm room or apartment — not to mention how expensive. Between transforming your uncomfortable dorm bed into a cozy oasis and fitting all your belongings into a small room, the process of packing for college can seem daunting.

Thankfully, actor and University of Pennsylvania student Noah Schnapp partnered with Amazon to share his list of college dorm essentials to shop. 

Shop Noah's Dorm Essentials

To demonstrate some of his favorite Amazon purchases, the Stranger Things star took to TikTok and gave us a tour of his 400-square-foot dorm at UPenn.

@noahschnapp I partnered up w/ @amazon to design a dorm for y’all on the cheap. See what I put together and get everything you need for yours @Amazon #amazon#offtocollege#ad♬ original sound - Noah Schnapp

Naturally, Schnapp is a huge film fan. He was able to create an in-home theater experience with the new Amazon Fire TV that lets you stream your favorite movies and shows with ease. More of Schapp's college dorm must-haves include some serious bedding upgrades, organizers to make the most of his tiny room and, of course, school supplies such as notebooks and pens. 

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? You're in luck — Amazon is offering students a free six-month Prime Student trial. Sign up here to enjoy Prime member perks such as free two-day shipping, Prime Video, early access to Prime deals and more.

Below, shop some of Noah Schnapp's recommendations for decking out your college dorm.

Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD smart TV

Stream your favorite movies and shows (including Stranger Things) with this high-definition Fire TV.

$250$190
Bare Home Twin XL Sheet Set
Bare Home Twin XL Sheet Set
Amazon
Bare Home Twin XL Sheet Set

Upgrade your dorm bed with an ultra-soft sheet set, available in 25 colors.

$38$35
Echo Pop
Echo Pop
Amazon
Echo Pop

This compact speaker is great for everything from parties to movie nights to shower singalongs.

$40
Fixwal 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Fixwal 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Amazon
Fixwal 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

Make the most of your (likely limited) storage space with a hanging closet organizer.

$24
Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks, 12-Pair Pack
Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks, 12-Pair Pack
Amazon
Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks, 12-Pair Pack

For when your socks inevitably get lost in the washing machine.

$15
NICETOWN Black Curtains
NICETOWN Black Curtains
Amazon
NICETOWN Black Curtains

A pair of sheer curtains will make any room feel cozier.

$27$23
Top Flight Sewn Marble Composition Book
Top Flight Sewn Marble Composition Book
Amazon
Top Flight Sewn Marble Composition Book

A simple notebook to keep your thoughts organized during class.

$3
Bedside Lamp with USB Port and Outlet
Bedside Lamp with USB Port and Outlet
Amazon
Bedside Lamp with USB Port and Outlet

This multitasking bedside lamp doubles as a charging station for your devices.

$30
yageyan Men Canvas Low Top Shoes
yageyan Men Canvas Low Top Shoes
Amazon
yageyan Men Canvas Low Top Shoes

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of white sneakers — and at under $25, you won't be afraid to get them dirty.

$24
Wowzeesic Classic Mini Backpack
Wowzeesic Classic Mini Backpack
Amazon
Wowzeesic Classic Mini Backpack

Keep all of your class essentials handy with a lightweight, durable backpack.

$27
PELONIS 30 Inch Oscillating Tower Fan
PELONIS 30 Inch Oscillating Tower Fan
Amazon
PELONIS 30 Inch Oscillating Tower Fan

Keep your cool this semester with a powerful oscillating tower fan.

$57
punemi Under Bed Storage Containers
punemi Under Bed Storage Containers
Amazon
punemi Under Bed Storage Containers

Another easy way to maximize your storage space without breaking the bank.

$35$27
Pilot Precise V7 RT Retractable Rolling Ball Pens
Pilot Precise V7 RT Retractable Rolling Ball Pens
Amazon
Pilot Precise V7 RT Retractable Rolling Ball Pens

These top-rated ballpoint pens make note-taking a breeze.

$14
Black Fluffy Living Room Rug
Black Fluffy Living Room Rug
Amazon
Black Fluffy Living Room Rug

Your dorm will feel a little more like home when you add this plush rug available in plenty of colors to suit your aesthetic.

$57$35
The Hat Pros Richardson 110 Trucker R-Flex Fitted Baseball Cap
The Hat Pros Richardson 110 Trucker R-Flex Fitted Baseball Cap
Amazon
The Hat Pros Richardson 110 Trucker R-Flex Fitted Baseball Cap

Shield your eyes in style with a breathable baseball cap.

$16

For even more college packing essentials, be sure to check out our 2023 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

