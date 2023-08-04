Going Back to School Is Easier With Sam's Club: Take 50% Off Memberships and Shop Incredible Deals
Children around the country are excited to return to school. For parents, that means it's time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. With prices on the rise these days, making room in your budget for folders, pencils, lunchboxes and Clorox wipes can feel overwhelming. But Sam's Club is here to save the day (and your bank account).
Currently offering 50% off their prestigious memberships, Sam’s Club is letting customers cash in on exclusive savings and discounts for less. Annual memberships are normally $50 but, from now until September 30, shoppers only have to pay $25 to enter those automatic doors and take advantage of Sam's Club's impressive year-round deals.
Sam's Club has everything your kids will need to wow on their first day of school. They've got you covered from fashion basics to lunch essentials and after-school snacks to toiletries. Thanks to their bulk sizes, you'll get a better bang for your buck and never run out of toothpaste before heading out to class. Plus, you'll find appetizing platters for school events or potlucks, snacks to include in school lunches, discounts on fall clothing basics and so much more.
Shop Sam's Club School Essentials
To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal, below we've rounded up the best back-to-school deals you won't want to miss.
Score a cute backpack and the TikTok-favorite bento box for your kid and save $5 instantly. Along with the unicorn option seen above, there is also a mermaid or rocket ship backpack bundle.
It's almost impossible not to lose all your pencils by mid-semester, but with this 32-pack of mechanical pencils, you might actually have enough writing utensils to last you throughout the school year.
Facial tissues are commonly found on the back-to-school shopping list. With this 12-pack, you'll have enough for the classroom and your home.
You can never have too many bottles of hand sanitizer in the classroom.
Turn your child into the teacher's pet by gifting these to their educator on the first day. They'll appreciate all the colorful notes they'll be able to write on the dry-erase board.
Have a notebook for each class with this six-pack of high-rated, quality notebooks.
Grab a trendy bento box for yourself and one for your mini-me with this awesome deal.
The budding artist who enjoys doodling during class will definitely want to add these felt-tip pens to the cart.
This is one top-of-the-line backpack from Swissgear with all the compartments and features you could dream of. It'd be ideal for the college student who frequently travels back home.
Even if these Clorox cleaning products aren't on your school list, your school will be so appreciative if you donate these bacteria-killing wipes. Plus, your kid will be less likely to get sick if they're frequently sanitizing surfaces.
A hit movie of the summer, kids will be so excited to unpack their lunch and find these Super Mario-themed Oreos. At under 50 cents for a 2-pack of Oreos, snag this limited-time cookie while you can.
With food containers, an ice pack and a water bottle, this lunchbox comes with everything you need to send your kid to school with a delicious lunch.
