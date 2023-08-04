Children around the country are excited to return to school. For parents, that means it's time to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. With prices on the rise these days, making room in your budget for folders, pencils, lunchboxes and Clorox wipes can feel overwhelming. But Sam's Club is here to save the day (and your bank account).

Currently offering 50% off their prestigious memberships, Sam’s Club is letting customers cash in on exclusive savings and discounts for less. Annual memberships are normally $50 but, from now until September 30, shoppers only have to pay $25 to enter those automatic doors and take advantage of Sam's Club's impressive year-round deals.

Sam's Club has everything your kids will need to wow on their first day of school. They've got you covered from fashion basics to lunch essentials and after-school snacks to toiletries. Thanks to their bulk sizes, you'll get a better bang for your buck and never run out of toothpaste before heading out to class. Plus, you'll find appetizing platters for school events or potlucks, snacks to include in school lunches, discounts on fall clothing basics and so much more.

To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal, below we've rounded up the best back-to-school deals you won't want to miss.

