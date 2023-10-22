Once again, Taylor Swift was on hand to cheer on Travis Kelce on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers -- but one Travis supporter was notably absent.

While Taylor rooted, hollered and cheered alongside Brittany Mahomes and her 11-month-old son, Bronze, fans were quick to notice that she wasn't joined by Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, who has routinely been seen in the suite alongside Taylor during recent games.

Well, ET learned on Sunday that Donna Kelce was unable to come out for Travis' Kansas City game because she went to the Philadelphia game Sunday night to watch son Jason Kelce face off against against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field.

With Taylor in the stands cheering on Travis, perhaps Donna opted to show Jason some love from the stands this week.

In weeks past, Donna has notably attended both sons' games on the same day, but that was when the two didn't overlap, and the distance was shorter -- such as when she rooted for Jason in Philadelphia and then headed over to Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

Taylor still appeared to have an exciting time rooting on the Chiefs on Sunday and spent the afternoon yelling, singing and celebrating alongside Brittany and Baby Bronze. As the game got started, Taylor was spotted holding her camera in the direction of Brittany and her little boy, who smiled for the camera as his mom held him on her hip.

Meanwhile, Taylor showed her team spirit in a Chiefs crewneck and a black skirt. The GRAMMY-winning singer's signature red lip was the perfect complement to her look. She also paid subtle tribute to Travis by rocking a friendship bracelet sporting his jersey number, 87.

As for Taylor's relationship with Donna, the famous football mom has already given Taylor her stamp of approval on Instagram, and spoke about the singer during an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith earlier this month.

"I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before," Donna said of the attention surrounding her son's private life. "I thought it would be over [after the first game], but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of a wild ride."

Then, on the Today show, Donna expanded on the situation, saying, "Every week it's like something new, like, really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of alternate universe. It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

