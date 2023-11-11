Jason Kelce is a Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and, most recently, a finalist for the Sexiest Man Alive honor, but to the city of Chicago, he’s just Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s brother.

That was the rude -- albeit, very much expected -- welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles star received when he arrived at the Windy City's famed Wieners Circle. Jason and fellow Super Bowl champ/current Thursday Night Football analyst Andrew Whirworth -- filming for a Prime Video series -- pulled up for some grub, and the insults immediately started flying.

Not only was Jason greeted with "Welcome Taylor's Boyfriend's Brother" on the restaurant's marquee sign, but the employee taking his order also dished some smack talk. In behind-the-scenes footage shared on the hot dog joint's Instagram account, the employee can be heard ragging on Travis Kelce for spending his free time "chasing" Taylor around the globe.

Then, while he was waiting for his food, Jason clapped back at the employee.

"We need to get you on the field," said the Sexiest Man Alive finalist. "Your mom looks like Michael Strahan."

Jaws dropped among the customers waiting in line for food. But once seated and chowing down on some cheddar fries, the NFL stars got another serving of insults when the same woman came to their table.

"Y'all got me f***ed up," she shouted. "Go Bears!"

But all's well that ends well, because Jason later posed for a selfie with the employee, who, naturally, flipped off the camera.

The Wieners Circle takes a lot of pride in "serving up its signature blend of Char Dogs, Cheddar Fries and Verbal Abuse in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood for 40 years." As you can see, the insults are practically the main ingredients. In fact, when patrons visit the restaurant's website they're immediately greeted with, "What the f**k do you want" on the homepage.

Jason's visit to the Chi-Town eatery came just days before Travis was spotted in Buenos Aires on a date with Taylor, after her Friday Eras Tour concert was forced to reschedule due to inclement weather.

Swift kicked off the South American leg of her tour on Thursday. That same night, Kelce, enjoying his team's bye week, was thousands of miles away attending his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and The Mahomies Foundation Gala.

