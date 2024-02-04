The 2024 GRAMMY Awards will include a poignant In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to the lives of revered individuals the music world lost this past year. GRAMMY winners and nominated artists will deliver heartfelt performances in memory of these incredible icons.

Stevie Wonder is set to grace the stage, honoring the legendary Tony Bennett and celebrating the late singer's enduring contributions to music and his unwavering dedication to the Great American Songbook. Bennett died on July 21, 2023. He was 96

Annie Lennox will offer a moving tribute to Irish icon Sinead O’Connor, accompanied by Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, creating a heartfelt homage to the departed musical luminary. The singer died on July 26, 2023. She was 56.

Getty Images

Jon Batiste will pay tribute to Clarence Avant, the "Godfather of Black Music" who died on Aug. 13, 2023 at age 92, with a performance dedicated to Avant's profound impact on the music and cultural landscape. Lenny Kravitz, a recipient of the Global Impact Award, will play a significant role, participating in and introducing the tribute, creating a poignant link between two generations of music icons.

In a tribute to the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner, Fantasia Barrino will take the stage, capturing the spirit and energy of Turner's iconic music. Oprah Winfrey will introduce the performance, adding a layer of gravitas to the tribute honoring one of music's most powerful voices. Turner passed away on May 24, 2023. She was 83.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Alongside the In Memoriam segment, the 2024 GRAMMYs will showcase breathtaking performances from today's leading music artists. The lineup includes Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, and U2.

Several GRAMMY performers are poised to make history at the 2024 event. Joni Mitchell will make her GRAMMY performance debut, and U2 will deliver the first-ever broadcast performance from Sphere in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, author, and former host of The Daily Show, will return for the fourth consecutive year to host the 2024 GRAMMYs. Noah is also nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for his 2022 Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would.

The 2024 GRAMMYs will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT: