Swifties were treated to quite the throwback this week, when a former classmate of Taylor Swift's shared old photos that appear to show the pop star playing Sandy in a childhood stage production of Grease.

"Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage," actor and comedian Tobin Mitnick, who apparently played Danny, wrote on Instagram. He also offered a cheeky bit of advice for Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

"Trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested," he added.

The pics are dated June 2000, meaning Swift would have been 10 years old at the time. In the pics, the young singer wears an all-white ensemble including shorts and a zip-up hoodie with her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail. She's later seen donning a curly wig and strapless black outfit for Sandy's show-stopping transformation at the end of the show.

The 1978 film version of Grease starred Olivia Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny, spawning the classic hits "Summer Nights," "You're the One That I Want," and "Hopelessly Devoted to You," among many others.

Swift has come a long way since her school theater days. On the heels of a banner year that saw her reaching the billionaire's club amid her record-shattering Eras Tour, the "Karma" songstress is gearing up for Sunday's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

She is nominated in six categories at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

The upcoming awards ceremony could prove to be a big moment for Swift. Should Midnights win Album of the Year when the GRAMMY trophies are handed out, she would secure her place above Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for the most wins in the category of all time. The 12-time GRAMMY winner already has a trio of Album of the Year wins under her belt for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore. With her latest Midnights nomination, Swift has already tied Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in the category with six. (Swift's albums Red and Evermore were also previously nominated.)

Despite reports to the contrary, ET exclusively learned that Swift will not be performing at the GRAMMYs on account of her quick Eras Tour turnaround that week.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

After a two-month hiatus, Swift's Eras Tour is set to resume on Feb. 7 with a four-night stint in Tokyo, Japan. After that, she'll perform in Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

In the fall, she'll return to North America for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

RELATED CONTENT: