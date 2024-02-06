When Travis Kelce says he's focused it's because he's really focused, as evidenced by his ability to sidestep a Taylor Swift engagement question.

The Kansas City Chiefs star pulled the smooth maneuver Monday during Super Bowl LVIII Media Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when a reporter straight-up asked him if there is going to be "another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday," the implication being that Kelce might be thinking about celebrating his third Super Bowl win with an engagement ring for his superstar girlfriend.

"I'm focused on getting this ring and that's all my mind's focused on right now," Kelce responded as he looked around the horde of reporters surrounding his booth seemingly hoping a different reporter will ask a different question.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will lead the Chiefs on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of cementing their dynasty status with a third Lombardi Trophy in five years. It's the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

Also on Media Day -- a chaotic day that brings more than 1,000 reporters and TV personalities from all over the world -- Kelce was asked about Swift making GRAMMYs history when she became the first artist ever to win Album of the Year a fourth time.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," he said. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

Getty

Also on GRAMMYs night, Swift announced she's got an 11th new studio album dropping come April, The Tortured Poets Department. And, yes, Kelce's boyfriend status earned him the privilege of having already listened to some of it.

"I have heard some of it, yes, and it's unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," Kelce said Monday before adding that he has been sworn to secrecy. "I can't give you anything. I leave that up to her."

Getty

The statement comes hours after ET reported that the pair are happy, in love and feeling supported in their individual career pursuits.

A source told ET, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to."

RELATED CONTENT: