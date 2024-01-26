Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have the biggest game of the year coming up Sunday when they clash with the Baltimore Ravens for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII. But the first question lobbed in his direction was about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kelce approached the podium during Friday's press conference with reporters in Kansas City ahead of the team's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore on Sunday. And one of the first questions had to do with all the attention he's received this past year and whether it has intensified off the field. Kelce, of course, is in the midst of a high-profile relationship with the biggest pop star in the world.

"I mean, obviously, yeah. I gotta be silly to say that I didn't notice it go up," said the tight end while wearing Nike's eye-catching sherpa fleece jacket. "I think the Super Bowl helped that and, obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out but, yeah, I brought this upon myself. And I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."

That question was followed up by the challenges that come with that kind of attention.

"It's just outside noise, dealing with everyone else's perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focused on certain things," he said. "If you're in this building you know exactly what's going on. So you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in that building."

And inquiring minds wanted to know, if the intense attention is something he and Swift have talked about.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce shared. "That's all that matters."

That being said, the outside noise is something Kelce actually welcomes in a way.

"Yeah. it's a challenge to find new ways to have success," he said. "And I think that's what this year has brought for me is that obstacle and figuring out how I can get the best out of myself, how I can figure out how to get the best out of my teammates and all at the same time being a great leader, bringing that energy, showing for the young guys the type of determined mindset you gotta have week in, week out. And you know what, man? I love that challenge."

The Chiefs are eager to defend their Super Bowl title, but the path to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII goes through Baltimore. These playoffs are the first time the Chiefs have ever had to hit the road during the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs -- and Swift! -- went to Buffalo and dispatched Josh Allen and the Bills behind a balanced attack in all facets of the game. They'll need that, and more, against the NFL's presumptive Most Valuable Player in quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' stingy defense.

No word yet if Swift will make an appearance Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, but one thing's for sure -- they're going to make time amid their packed schedules.

"Taylor and Travis are doing really well," a source recently told ET. "They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it."

The source added, "Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine's Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor."

RELATED CONTENT: