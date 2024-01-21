Taylor Swift braved the cold once again to cheer on Travis Kelce while the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor rocked a red beanie and Chiefs' colors as she sat in a suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted ahead of kickoff sitting alongside and chatting with Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in their suite, as fans snapped photos before the big game.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Taylor was also seen talking with Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, and the pair appeared to be having a nice conversation. Notably, this seems to be the first time Taylor and Kylie have spent time together at a game.

Kylie generally chooses to sit in the stands when she goes to watch games, but it appears she opted to sit in the suite due to the inclement weather.

"I'm a stands girl," Kylie shared during an interview with reporters at a game in November. "I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it's in an opposing team's stadium. Travis has a lot of people that come to games, appropriately so, everyone loves to support him but it means that it's a tight squeeze in there. Also, it's fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room's rooting against you."

Taylor, meanwhile, bundled up against the cold in a cream and off-white jacket from the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project collaboration.

Last week, she made quite the style statement in a custom puffer jacket hand-crafted from one of Kelce's jerseys.

The songstress has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs games since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. Following last week's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

