Taylor Swift Bundles Up in Cozy, Casual Look at Recording Studio

Taylor Swift kept things low-key on her latest outing at the Electric Lady recording studio in New York City on Thursday. The singer has been spending lots of time in the booth recently, as fans await an announcement regarding her next Taylor's Version album drop.

For her most recent excursion, Swift braved the dropping temps in an ankle-length sweater dress with hood layered underneath a black overcoat. She kept her legs warm with black tights that peeked out just above the top of her black Chelsea boots, completing the ensemble with a slouchy beige handbag.

The 34-year-old star looked fresh faced with minimal makeup, ditching her signature red lipstick for something more subtle and wearing just a hint of black eyeliner. She wore her hair loose in tousled waves.

Swift's monochromatic look did not appear to include any visible pops of green, which she has worn often lately. The songstress has long been known to use fashion as an intentional way to hint at upcoming projects, offering subtle statements and clues for her eagle-eyed fans. Her frequent appearances in green, black and brown ensembles in recent weeks has led many Swifties to suspect that she's gearing up to drop Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Her original 2017 album, which drew much of its source material from her high-profile feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, featured a black-and-white cover, and featured plenty of snake-related imagery throughout its promotion.

Swift's casual style moment comes shortly after she made a rare appearance in athleisure -- specifically, wearing Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas offerings.

While she's clearly been busy laying down tracks, Swift is also gearing up to return to the stage. Her Eras Tour is set to resume after a two-month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

But first, Swift is nominated in six categories at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

Fans will also likely be watching this weekend as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday to see if the singer will be cheering him on from the crowd.

Last week, she made quite the style statement in a custom puffer jacket hand-crafted from one of Kelce's jerseys.

The songstress has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs games since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. Following Saturday's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

