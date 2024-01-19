Patrick Mahomes, Sr. can count himself among a growing group of proud "Swiftie Dads." The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked during a recent interview about his time sharing a suite with Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium.

"She's down to earth," he said in a video appearance on Starcade Media's Arrowhead Allies. "I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series."

The Mahomes family meeting with Swift comes amid the songstress' romance with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old athlete appears in the aforementioned Netflix sports documentary, which highlighted Mahomes' 2022-2023 season with the NFL.

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Pat Mahomes, father of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, watched the team warmup prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. - David Eulitt/Getty Images

The elder Mahomes recalled posing for two photos with Swift -- one alongside his wife and another with his daughter.

"She was genuine," he said. "Every time I've hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift has been spending plenty of quality time with Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, in recent months, and snapped a few fun selfies with the QB's mom in October.

The 34-year-old "Karma" singer has also endeared herself to her beau's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. In fact, Mahomes Sr.'s latest remarks sound quite similar to what Ed told ET back in October.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine," Ed said of Swift. "She doesn't put on airs or anything like that.... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is."

Swift made headlines for sitting next to Travis' mom at the first game she attended in support of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Sept. 24, but Ed told ET he also met the singer at that game. He got to speak with her more at the Chiefs' Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 12 -- a conversation that Travis later joked must have been "terrifying."

"I think they are two very driven, professional individuals," Ed said of the pair's bond. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship. She's in the middle of this ginormous tour. He's knee deep in [the NFL]. He takes his just as serious as she takes hers, as far as commitment to their craft."

Still, a source told ET earlier this month that the couple are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they're an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source said.

"Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue," the source added.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Swift has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs games, having fun getting into the spirit of the Chiefs Kingdom. During the team's wild card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, the "Love Story" singer was even seen "Swag Surfin'" in the crowd with Donna. Later on, Swift and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

