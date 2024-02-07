Magic was in the air for Jason Kelce and his family as they enjoyed rides, treats and time together at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, brought their three young daughters to the theme park last week, with the NFL sharing a sweet new video of their day at the park.

The family of five was joined by Jason's mom, Donna Kelce, as they exchanged greetings with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The couple's daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months -- were dressed in coordinating pink t-shirts for the occasion, with the elder two wearing sweet Minnie ear headbands. As they walk through the park, Jason asks Ellie if she'd like to ride the famous tea cups with him. Wyatt, meanwhile, makes it clear that she won't be participating.

"She's an opinionated toddler," Kylie quips. "And that is so much fun!"

Jason carries Ellie on the ride along with his dad, Ed Kelce, as Wyatt munches on a churro from the sidelines.

Later, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles was all smiles with Mama Kelce as they spent time together on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train roller coaster.

The clip adorably ends with Wyatt munching away on a Mickey-shaped ice cream pop as chocolate smears all over her cheeks.

"You got something on your face Wy," Jason tells her, as she unsuccessfully attempts to lick off the chocolate.

Last week, Jason reported for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

In a series of videos shared by the NFL on social media at the time, Jason was seen playing with his kids on a series of obstacles as he prepped for the skills and non-contact flag football competition.

"Girl dad Jason Kelce," the NFL wrote over one video, which Jason shared on his page. The athlete's official New Heights podcast account also commented, "First team all-pro girl dad."

In more posts, Jason could be seen swinging his elder two daughters around in the air, while baby Bennett sweetly smiled and held on to her mom.

The trip came just one week before the 2024 Super Bowl, where Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing against the San Francisco 49ers. The big game is set to take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the emotional end of Jason's season with the Eagles, he and Kylie have been by Travis' side -- along with Taylor Swift -- at his most recent games.

