The Errors Tour continues! Taylor Swift laughed off another near-miss as she tripped and almost tumbled while performing in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday.

The singer caught herself and let out a giggle as she descended down a set of stairs during the Folklore segment of her Eras Tour.

"I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t, and that's the lesson," she told the crowd. "My life flashed before my eyes. It’s all good, everything's fine, everything's great. I'm just so happy that I didn't fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean. What a great night in Tokyo."

The mishap comes just two days after another more subtle blunder, as the singer nearly slipped off her chair while performing "Vigilante S**t."

Swift seems to be getting her sea legs back after a two-month hiatus from performing, wrapping the 2023 South American leg of her tour on Nov. 26 in Brazil.

The 34-year-old songstress is no stranger to onstage mishaps -- and continues to be a good sport about them. She even included a highlight reel of her tour's most chaotic moments during the credits of her Eras Tour concert film.

Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift will wrap her four-night stint at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday, Feb. 10. After that, fans expect to see her make a prompt return to the United States to attend Super Bowl LVIII, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada. The "Karma" singer has been a mainstay at Kelce's games during her time off from touring.

Following her dates in Japan, Swift is set to perform in Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

In the fall, she'll return to North America for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, she's gearing up to release her 11th studio album -- The Tortured Poets Department -- on April 19. She shared the news on stage at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, after taking home her milestone 13th trophy.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift opted "to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years," which is the upcoming album drop.

Then, during her Feb. 7 show in Tokyo, Swift revealed exactly when she started working on Tortured Poets and how she's been able to turn around an eye-popping number of albums at breakneck speed.

"I've been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights," she told the audience, clarifying that albums are submitted "months in advance" so they can be finalized.

Her last album, Midnights, was released in October 2022 and, on Sunday, won Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs. The feat made Swift the first artist to ever receive the honor four times, after she previously won for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. In the time since Midnights dropped, Swift has also notably released two rerecorded albums: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and the record-breaking 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"I've been working on it for about two years," she said of Tortured Poets. "I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it."

She continued, "I am so, so excited that soon you'll get to hear it, soon we'll get to experience that together, and I'm just like, I'm over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music. It still blows my mind. I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that's because it's true.'"

Swift joked that she's been asked on numerous occasions, "Why do you make so many albums?" She replies, "Man, because I love it. I love it so much."

She added, "I'm having fun, leave me alone."

RELATED CONTENT: