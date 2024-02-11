Travis Kelce has a message for the NFL fans who have bad blood with him and Taylor Swift's romance!

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with CBS' Tracy Wolfson where, he discussed the team's winning season.

When asked about the backlash he and his GRAMMY-winning girlfriend have faced, with people calling their relationship a "conspiracy theory," he spoke directly to the dads, Brads and Chads.

Getty Images

"You're all crazy," he said with a little laugh. "Every one of you...you're crazy."

It's been a banner season for the couple -- who have been dating since last summer. In September, Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, and the buzz about their off-field romance hasn't stopped.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Swift attended 12 regular season games and was even on hand in Baltimore, Maryland, when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, and secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

Following the victory, Swift made her way from the suites to the field where the duo shared their first public kiss.

"It's been nothing but fun," Kelce said about the PDA moment. "We both been learning about this lifestyle. Knowing that i brought her into the football world ...it's been a unexpected ride that I've just been having a blast with."

Swift marked her lucky no. 13 game on Sunday when she arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Keeping the support for no. 87 alive, Swift rocked a black tank top, jeans and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

Shortly after her arrival, Swift made her way into the suites with Kelce's mom, Donna to watch the game.

Swift's appearance comes on the heels of a four-night stint performing on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. She wrapped up that leg of her show on Feb. 10, hightailing it to Las Vegas, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium in time for Sunday's festivities.

On Thursday, during a Super Bowl press conference, Kelce shared why he believes the world is "fascinated" with their romance.

"I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people," Kelce responded. "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a fun for life."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

