Adele is not here for anyone complaining about Taylor Swift being shown at NFL games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

On Saturday during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the "Hello" singer shared who she hopes wins the Super Bowl LVIII between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. After she gave her pick, Adele had another stern message for non-Swifties.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," said the songstress whose prediction was met with cheers. "And all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f***ing life."

The latter part of that sentiment was also met with a roaring applause.

Adele added, "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because I have no idea what's going on."

The Midnights singer is expected to be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to support Kelce and the Chiefs, who are on a mission to capture their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. A win over the 49ers would give Kelce his third Super Bowl ring.

Adele isn't the only celebrity who is fully enthralled by Swelce. Drew Barrymore recently spoke to ET in Las Vegas, and shared why she's a fan of the high-profile relationship.

"She's brought football for dads and daughters to bond," the talk show host explained. "There are good things coming out of this and there is a love story at the center of this game, and that's exciting. And I would call that a win-win."

Swelce has been a hot topic all week long ahead of Sunday's monster showdown. Kelce was recently asked why he thinks people are so fascinated by his and Swift's relationship.

"I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people," Kelce responded. "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a fun for life."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: