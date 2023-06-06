Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers That Day Will Love This Father's Day
Father's Day is almost here. Whether your dad loves running, hiking or just keeping it comfy at the office, Allbirds currently has summer-ready footwear on sale for up to 40% off. Bestsellers like Wool Runners and Tree Flyers are nearly half off, so you can save on a stylish and practical Father's Day gift.
Allbirds' lightweight, comfortable and versatile shoes are perfect for everyday wear, no matter the season. The sustainably minded shoe and activewear company uses a super breathable wool that naturally adjusts your feet's heat to the temperature around you, keeping you cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Meanwhile, the Tree line is made of thermoregulating eucalyptus fiber, making them even better equipped for warm temperatures.
Taking the world by storm, Allbirds sneakers have been seen on famous das like Chris Hemsworth, Travis Barker, Chris Pratt, and even Barak Obama. The celeb-loved sneakers feature renewable materials, so you can stay active while helping the environment.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect Father's Day gift or just need a new pair of sneakers yourself, shop our favorite Allbirds sneakers that are on sale right now.
Shop the one that started it all: Allbirds' Merino Wool Runners. The superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything.
The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body.
Tackle off-road terrain with Allbirds' first-ever hiking & trail running shoe. Top-tested for durability, stability, and traction, it’s the sneaker, comfort, and sustainability you love with new ripstop fabric, grippy treads, and stabilizing support.
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving.
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
The Wool Lounger Woven provides soft and cozy comfort in a more refined slip-on silhouette you can dress them up or down.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
