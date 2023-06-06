Father's Day is almost here. Whether your dad loves running, hiking or just keeping it comfy at the office, Allbirds currently has summer-ready footwear on sale for up to 40% off. Bestsellers like Wool Runners and Tree Flyers are nearly half off, so you can save on a stylish and practical Father's Day gift.

Shop the Allbirds Sale

Allbirds' lightweight, comfortable and versatile shoes are perfect for everyday wear, no matter the season. The sustainably minded shoe and activewear company uses a super breathable wool that naturally adjusts your feet's heat to the temperature around you, keeping you cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Meanwhile, the Tree line is made of thermoregulating eucalyptus fiber, making them even better equipped for warm temperatures.

Taking the world by storm, Allbirds sneakers have been seen on famous das like Chris Hemsworth, Travis Barker, Chris Pratt, and even Barak Obama. The celeb-loved sneakers feature renewable materials, so you can stay active while helping the environment.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Father's Day gift or just need a new pair of sneakers yourself, shop our favorite Allbirds sneakers that are on sale right now.

Men's Wool Runners Allbirds Men's Wool Runners Shop the one that started it all: Allbirds' Merino Wool Runners. The superfine ZQ Merino wool material is incredibly soft and cozy, naturally thermoregulating, and ready for anything. $110 $74 Shop Now

Men's Tree Flyers Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body. $160 $89 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

RELATED CONTENT:

Father's Day Gift Guide 2023: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are 45% Off Just in Time for Father's Day

Neil Patrick Shares His Top Father's Day Gift Picks from Amazon

15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year

The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More

Keurig Launches Limited-Edition Rolling Stones Iced Coffee Maker

15 Father's Day Food Gifts to Show You Love Him Berry Much

Save on Monos Luggage and Travel Bags During the Father's Day Sale

Spoil Dad on a Budget With the 15 Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30