Save Up to 40% On Your New Go-To Summer Shoes at This Allbirds Sale
Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or just been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably minded brand just kicked off a rare sale.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to refresh your summer footwear. Save up to 40% on select Allbirds sneakers, running shoes and sandals through Monday, May 22.
Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."
If you’re looking for a lightweight running shoe, Allbirds's best-selling Tree Dashers are on sale for $99. Perfect for summer adventures, the original Tree Dasher is made with eucalyptus fiber, so it breathes and flexes with your every step. Ahead, get your shoe lineup ready to step into summer with our favorite Allbirds deals before your size and favorite color sells out.
Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes
If you're planning to go hiking and hit the trial this spring or summer, you'll need a good pair of shoes that's made for the terrain.
An upgraded version to the everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and a new heel collar to give the ankle more support.
Go faster and farther with Allbirds' new Tree Flyer. Lightweight, super springy, and wildly comfortable, this distance running shoe makes your extra efforts feel effortless.
Cozy, thermoregulating merino wool not only keeps your feet comfortable with its moisture-wicking powers, but it's also more eco-friendly than traditional shoe materials. The Allbirds Wool Runner is the perfect shoe for sweaty feet.
Perfect for walking in the cooler weather, the warm and cozy premium ZQ Merino wool provides next-level comfort.
Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes
The new high-performance midsole of the Tree Flyer is big on cushion and energy return, making long runs easier on your body.
Keep things light and breezy with Allbirds' slip-on sneakers made with lightweight eucalyptus tree fiber that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.
The Tree Runners are some of the lightest sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
The Tree Dasher 2 is an everyday running shoe with more responsive foam, extra grip, and an improved fit to keep you moving.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
