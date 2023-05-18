Save Up to 40% On Your New Go-To Summer Shoes at This Allbirds Sale

Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds makes some of the best all-day walking shoes. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you've been eyeing a new pair of Allbirds sneakers or just been wanting to try the brand for the first time, the cult-favorite, sustainably minded brand just kicked off a rare sale.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, best-selling Allbirds shoes for men and women are on sale to refresh your summer footwear. Save up to 40% on select Allbirds sneakers, running shoes and sandals through Monday, May 22.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them feel super comfy, and the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes."