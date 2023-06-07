Father’s Day is less than a couple weeks away, so time is ticking to find the best gifts for dad. Whether you're looking to treat Dad to a summer filled with sports games and movies on a big-screen 8K TV or want to upgrade his home with a new smart appliance, Samsung's Father's Day deals are offering huge savings right now.

When it comes to home improvement, Samsung is pulling out all the stops. If Dad is tackling a kitchen or laundry room update, you can rein in the project budget by scoring major discounts on Samsung appliances like smart washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung appliances large and small are majorly marked down. We've gathered the best Samsung Father's Day appliance deals to make the process of picking up big-ticket items like these less intimidating and a whole lot more affordable.

There's nothing quite like coming home to a brand-new refrigerator in your kitchen. Right now, Samsung's newest Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is $1,000 off. Featuring a futuristic Family Hub, you can see inside your smart refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and even see who’s at the front door — all right from your fridge.

Below, we've picked out the best Father's Day appliance deals to shop from Samsung. Keep your food fresh and your clothes clean while saving hundreds of dollars on washing machines, electric ranges, dishwashers and so much more.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,498 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,598 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Upgrade your kitchen and save big with a stylish new fridge this Father's Day.

Best Samsung Electric Range Deals

Best Samsung Gas Range Deals

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup with deals on select Samsung dishwashers.

Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher Samsung Smart Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine. $1,299 $829 Shop Now

Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.

