Shop the Best Father's Day Appliance Deals from Samsung: Washers and Dryers, Refrigerators and More
Father’s Day is less than a couple weeks away, so time is ticking to find the best gifts for dad. Whether you're looking to treat Dad to a summer filled with sports games and movies on a big-screen 8K TV or want to upgrade his home with a new smart appliance, Samsung's Father's Day deals are offering huge savings right now.
When it comes to home improvement, Samsung is pulling out all the stops. If Dad is tackling a kitchen or laundry room update, you can rein in the project budget by scoring major discounts on Samsung appliances like smart washers and dryers, refrigerators, vacuums and more.
Samsung appliances large and small are majorly marked down. We've gathered the best Samsung Father's Day appliance deals to make the process of picking up big-ticket items like these less intimidating and a whole lot more affordable.
There's nothing quite like coming home to a brand-new refrigerator in your kitchen. Right now, Samsung's newest Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator is $1,000 off. Featuring a futuristic Family Hub, you can see inside your smart refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and even see who’s at the front door — all right from your fridge.
With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a refrigerator that fits your style. The FlexCrisper keeps your vegetables crisp and your fish fresh while the FlexZone lets you customize the lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer.
Below, we've picked out the best Father's Day appliance deals to shop from Samsung. Keep your food fresh and your clothes clean while saving hundreds of dollars on washing machines, electric ranges, dishwashers and so much more.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Save more than $1,100 on an eco-friendly and energy-efficient laundry set. The Bespoke AI washer and dryer feature a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.
Save $1,500 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
With Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung SmartThings App enables cycle alerts and scheduling feature, even while you're remote.
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Upgrade your kitchen and save big with a stylish new fridge this Father's Day.
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
This 24 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect addition to your kitchen — you can customize the door colors to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and the Family Hub. Not only can you save $1,500 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Best Samsung Electric Range Deals
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.
Best Samsung Gas Range Deals
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum is also its most powerful yet. New HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.
Whether on hard floors or carpets, Jet Bot automatically adjusts to the type of surface and level of dust on the ground to clean any surface thoroughly with power control technology.
The Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design and a removable, rechargeable battery with up to 120 minutes of run time.
Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals
Enjoy effortless cleanup with deals on select Samsung dishwashers.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. Right now you can save $470 on this time-saving machine.
Find more Father’s Day gifting ideas from our ultimate guide to Father's Day gifts for every type of dad.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Really Love Coffee
Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers for Father's Day
Father's Day Gift Guide: What to Gift Dad This Year
Father's Day Gift Guide 2023: Find the Best Gift for Every Type of Dad
Solo Stove Fire Pits Are 45% Off Just in Time for Father's Day
Neil Patrick Shares His Top Father's Day Gift Picks from Amazon
15 lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Dad Will Love to Wear All Year
The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
Keurig Launches Limited-Edition Rolling Stones Iced Coffee Maker