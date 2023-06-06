If your dad is a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, picking out the perfect father's day gift for them is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green. Whether your dad or father figure in your life that you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game that'll make the perfect father's day gift.

Skip the gift baskets for dad and gift him something that he would love and use for the entire golf season. we've put together the best golf father's day gift ideas for every golf dad who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these father's day golf gifts are sure to make them smile.

From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting-edge clubs, shop the best father's day golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.

Nike Infinity Pro 2 Nike Nike Infinity Pro 2 A golf shoe with the look and perform like a running shoe providing the comfort of the Nike React foam cushioning, but the traction of a golf shoe. $110 Shop Now

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer Amazon Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. $180 $149 Shop Now

V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder Amazon V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color. $320 $270 Shop Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give their sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun with up to three smart vibration levels. $79 $68 Shop Now

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $249 $200 Shop Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time. $200 $150 Shop Now

Golf Score Book Amazon Golf Score Book Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help them keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan. $45 $34 Shop Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $210 Shop Now

