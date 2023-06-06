The 15 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Golf Dad That They'll Actually Use
If your dad is a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, picking out the perfect father's day gift for them is easy, you just have to find something they'll be giddy to use out on the green. Whether your dad or father figure in your life that you're shopping for plays year-round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we've found everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game that'll make the perfect father's day gift.
Skip the gift baskets for dad and gift him something that he would love and use for the entire golf season. we've put together the best golf father's day gift ideas for every golf dad who can be tricky to shop for. It doesn't matter if they're just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these father's day golf gifts are sure to make them smile.
From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting-edge clubs, shop the best father's day golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.
A golf shoe with the look and perform like a running shoe providing the comfort of the Nike React foam cushioning, but the traction of a golf shoe.
If the golfer you're shopping for is looking to improve their game, this analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology.
Spiff up their golf wardrobe with this dual-toned leather glove from Travis Matthew. The finger perforation ensures a breathable grip and the adjustable tab makes sure it fits perfectly.
This polo from Amazon Essentials is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe this spring season.
The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color.
help them track their shots from your iPhone or Android with this incredible data-compiling technology from Arccos. It includes 14 sensors (one for every club in your bag) and adjusts in real-time to weather, elevation and temperature, making it the most precise rangefinder in the game.
Give their sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun with up to three smart vibration levels.
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Make life easier for your favorite golfer with these microfiber towels, perfect for removing dirt, sand and debris from your clubs or keeping hands dry, all while being easily clipped to a golf bag.
Get $49 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
Perfect for all-weather golfers, these high-top golf shoes are waterproof and have a cushioned midsole to add support and comfort.
If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time.
Customize these pro-grade Wilson golf balls with any name, nickname or inside joke to make sure your favorite golfer will always be able to keep track of them.
Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track a golf game. Help them keep a physical copy of scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan.
Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash.
