Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair: Storage, Bedding, Furniture and More
Whether you're savoring the second half of summer or eagerly anticipating the return to class, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. While Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week are both over, back-to-school deals are now officially in full swing. Wayfair has huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room this fall.
Right now, Wayfair is taking up to 65% off college living and dorm essentials. From bedding and lamps to storage and kitchen staples, you can easily turn your space into a proper home for the new semester without burning a hole in your wallet.
Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable comforters and mattress pads to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop Wayfair's best deals to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.
Best Dorm Bedding Deals
Highly durable and machine washable, this Twin and Twin XL double-stitched, down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long.
Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber.
Elevate the style of your dorm room with this versatile quilt that effortlessly complements any aesthetic you're aiming for. Available in Twin and Twin XL.
For a quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to save on dorm room bedding, this hypoallergenic sheet set comes in Twin and Twin XL sizes. The set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
Infuse your dorm bed with a touch of glamour and luxury using this exquisite set of two satin pillowcases.
Upgrade your dorm bed to a whole new level of comfort with a must-have mattress topper. Look no further than this incredible option from Serta, featuring cutting-edge cooling technology to ensure a refreshing sleep experience.
Mattress pads are a dorm essential, so grab this 4-inch topper while its on sale.
Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space.
Fold this faux fur blanket at the end of your dorm bad for added glam.
Best Deals on Storage and Organization
My favorite dorm room solution: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool.
This compact rolling cart is an ideal addition to your dorm room. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials.
Make the most of the storage space under your dorm bed with this awesome cube shelving. It's the perfect solution to maximize your storage potential. Simply pop in some baskets to create instant drawers and keep your things organized in style.
The perfect solution for cluttered closets, this open cube storage bin offers a helping hand for your dorm room organization efforts. Its convenient collapsible design is made from quality fabric and tucks away in small spaces with ease.
Stay organized in your dorm room with this compact drawer set that effortlessly fits into any available space, ensuring everything is neatly arranged.
These dorm underbed storage compartments are the perfect companions for neatly storing clothes, towels, or extra sheets, maximizing your space in style.
Say hello to your new fave makeup organizer for your dorm room. This game-changer is here to keep all your beauty essentials neatly stored in one convenient spot.
Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe organizer that's not just for shoes.
This 50-piece hanger set is a dorm essential for keeping your back-to-school clothes organized.
Moved off campus and need extra storage in your new bathroom or kitchen? This shelving unit has adjustable leveling feet to fit your space.
Elevate your dorm desk organization with this stackable makeup organizer. It's the perfect solution to keep your cosmetics in order and within easy reach.
Best Back to School Deals on Kitchen Essentials
Mini fridges are a must-have for any dorm room. Store refreshments, foods, frozens, and sweets in this compact fridge.
Just because you're in a dorm doesn't mean you can't make smoothies. This portable blender can crush frozen fruits and ingredients into a delicious blend.
Don't overlook the importance of food storage. Grab these top-rated containers from a renowned brand and ensure your meals and snacks stay fresh and organized.
Another dorm room essential for keeping the space clean.
Best Back to College Furniture Deals
A dorm bed with a headboard is the ultimate upgrade. Pro tip: Use zip ties to secure the headboard at the perfect height.
Storage, extra seating, stool to get on your bed. There's nothing this versatile ottoman can't do.
When the dorm AC just won't do, this highly-rated tower fan will help to keep air clean and cool in your living space.
A good desk lamp is essential for a healthy studying routine.
