Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% On College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair: Storage, Bedding, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
college dorm room
Getty

Whether you're savoring the second half of summer or eagerly anticipating the return to class, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. While Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week are both over, back-to-school deals are now officially in full swing. Wayfair has huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room this fall.

Right now, Wayfair is taking up to 65% off college living and dorm essentials. From bedding and lamps to storage and kitchen staples, you can easily turn your space into a proper home for the new semester without burning a hole in your wallet.

Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable comforters and mattress pads to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop Wayfair's best deals to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.

Best Dorm Bedding Deals

Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Wayfair
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Highly durable and machine washable, this Twin and Twin XL double-stitched, down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long. 

$76$32
Peavler Comforter Set
Peavler Comforter Set
Wayfair
Peavler Comforter Set

Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber.

$67$43
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set

Elevate the style of your dorm room with this versatile quilt that effortlessly complements any aesthetic you're aiming for. Available in Twin and Twin XL.

$44$22
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase

For a quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to save on dorm room bedding, this hypoallergenic sheet set comes in Twin and Twin XL sizes. The set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.

$38$17
Kaius Interiors 2 Pack Soft Silky Satin Pillowcases
Kaius Interiors 2 Pack Soft Silky Satin Pillowcases
Wayfair
Kaius Interiors 2 Pack Soft Silky Satin Pillowcases

Infuse your dorm bed with a touch of glamour and luxury using this exquisite set of two satin pillowcases.

$26$19
Serta Arctic 3'' Memory Foam No Mattress Topper
Serta Arctic 3'' Memory Foam No Mattress Topper
Wayfair
Serta Arctic 3'' Memory Foam No Mattress Topper

Upgrade your dorm bed to a whole new level of comfort with a must-have mattress topper. Look no further than this incredible option from Serta, featuring cutting-edge cooling technology to ensure a refreshing sleep experience.

$255$87
Lovette 4'' No Mattress Topper
Lovette 4'' No Mattress Topper
Wayfair
Lovette 4'' No Mattress Topper

Mattress pads are a dorm essential, so grab this 4-inch topper while its on sale.

$73$60
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket
Wayfair
Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket

Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space.

$50$35
Giada Knitted Throw Blanket
Giada Knitted Throw Blanket
Wayfair
Giada Knitted Throw Blanket

Fold this faux fur blanket at the end of your dorm bad for added glam.

$33$28

Best Deals on Storage and Organization

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair
Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

My favorite dorm room solution: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool.

$217$110
AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels
AMADA White Utility Rolling Cart
Wayfair
AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels

This compact rolling cart is an ideal addition to your dorm room. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials.

$39$34
Cube Bookcase with Bins
Cube Bookcase with Bins
Wayfair
Cube Bookcase with Bins

Make the most of the storage space under your dorm bed with this awesome cube shelving. It's the perfect solution to maximize your storage potential. Simply pop in some baskets to create instant drawers and keep your things organized in style.

$96$93
Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)
Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Open Fabric Storage Bin Set (Set of 6)

The perfect solution for cluttered closets, this open cube storage bin offers a helping hand for your dorm room organization efforts. Its convenient collapsible design is made from quality fabric and tucks away in small spaces with ease.

$38$20
Andreas Narrow 4 Drawer Storage Chest
Andreas Narrow 4 Drawer Storage Chest
Wayfair
Andreas Narrow 4 Drawer Storage Chest

Stay organized in your dorm room with this compact drawer set that effortlessly fits into any available space, ensuring everything is neatly arranged.

$97$51
Bamboo Aqua Fiber Clothing Underbed Storage
Bamboo Aqua Fiber Clothing Underbed Storage
Wayfair
Bamboo Aqua Fiber Clothing Underbed Storage

These dorm underbed storage compartments are the perfect companions for neatly storing clothes, towels, or extra sheets, maximizing your space in style.

$22$19
Wayfair Basics Bever 5-Compartment 360 Degree Rotating Countertop Organizer Storage
Wayfair Basics® Bever 5-Compartment 360 Degree Rotating Countertop Organizer Storage
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Bever 5-Compartment 360 Degree Rotating Countertop Organizer Storage

Say hello to your new fave makeup organizer for your dorm room. This game-changer is here to keep all your beauty essentials neatly stored in one convenient spot.

$35$26
Hanging Shoe Organizer
Hanging Shoe Organizer
Wayfair
Hanging Shoe Organizer

Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe organizer that's not just for shoes.

$26$21
Wayfair Basics Petrone Velvet Non-Slip Standard Hangers
Wayfair Basics Petrone Velvet Non-Slip Standard Hangers
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Petrone Velvet Non-Slip Standard Hangers

This 50-piece hanger set is a dorm essential for keeping your back-to-school clothes organized.

$22$16
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter
Wayfair
Supreme Wide 3 Shelf Shelving Unit Starter

Moved off campus and need extra storage in your new bathroom or kitchen? This shelving unit has adjustable leveling feet to fit your space.

$106$69
Stackable Makeup Organizer With Drawers
Stackable Makeup Organizer With Drawers
Wayfair
Stackable Makeup Organizer With Drawers

Elevate your dorm desk organization with this stackable makeup organizer. It's the perfect solution to keep your cosmetics in order and within easy reach.

$37$32

Best Back to School Deals on Kitchen Essentials

WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer
00:00/00:58 WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge wit
Wayfair
WEDOHOME 3.5 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer

Mini fridges are a must-have for any dorm room. Store refreshments, foods, frozens, and sweets in this compact fridge.

$230$189
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender with 2 Jars and Travel Lids
Hamilton Beach® Personal Blender with 2 Jars and Travel Lids
Wayfair
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender with 2 Jars and Travel Lids

Just because you're in a dorm doesn't mean you can't make smoothies. This portable blender can crush frozen fruits and ingredients into a delicious blend.

$30$27
LocknLock Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set, 18-Piece
LocknLock Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set, 18-Piece
Wayfair
LocknLock Easy Essentials Food Storage Container Set, 18-Piece

Don't overlook the importance of food storage. Grab these top-rated containers from a renowned brand and ensure your meals and snacks stay fresh and organized.

$40$25
Open Waste Basket
Open Waste Basket
Wayfair
Open Waste Basket

Another dorm room essential for keeping the space clean.

$20$16

Best Back to College Furniture Deals

Aijha Square Tufted Upholstered Headboard
Aijha Square Tufted Upholstered Headboard
Wayfair
Aijha Square Tufted Upholstered Headboard

A dorm bed with a headboard is the ultimate upgrade. Pro tip: Use zip ties to secure the headboard at the perfect height.

$98$94
Amoret Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Amoret Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair
Amoret Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Storage, extra seating, stool to get on your bed. There's nothing this versatile ottoman can't do.

$128$70
Lasko Xtraair 48 Inch Standing Tower Home Fan
Lasko Xtraair 48 Inch Standing Tower Home Fan
Wayfair
Lasko Xtraair 48 Inch Standing Tower Home Fan

When the dorm AC just won't do, this highly-rated tower fan will help to keep air clean and cool in your living space.

$280$105
OttLite Clarify LED Desk Lamp
OttLite Clarify LED Desk Lamp
Wayfair
OttLite Clarify LED Desk Lamp

A good desk lamp is essential for a healthy studying routine.

$55$40

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Below $100

The Best Back-to-School iPad Deals to Shop Now

The Best Keurig Deals on Amazon for the Back-to-School Season

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals

The 25 Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 38% on Canon All-in-One Printers for College

College Dorm Room Essentials That Actual College Students Swear By

Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus

Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon Now