Whether you're savoring the second half of summer or eagerly anticipating the return to class, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. While Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week are both over, back-to-school deals are now officially in full swing. Wayfair has huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room this fall.

Right now, Wayfair is taking up to 65% off college living and dorm essentials. From bedding and lamps to storage and kitchen staples, you can easily turn your space into a proper home for the new semester without burning a hole in your wallet.

Even though summer’s still very much here, you don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school sales while you can. From affordable comforters and mattress pads to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop Wayfair's best deals to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.

Best Dorm Bedding Deals

Peavler Comforter Set Wayfair Peavler Comforter Set Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber. $67 $43 Shop Now

Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Wayfair Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space. $50 $35 Shop Now

Best Deals on Storage and Organization

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman Wayfair Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman My favorite dorm room solution: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool. $217 $110 Shop Now

AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels Wayfair AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels This compact rolling cart is an ideal addition to your dorm room. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials. $39 $34 Shop Now

Cube Bookcase with Bins Wayfair Cube Bookcase with Bins Make the most of the storage space under your dorm bed with this awesome cube shelving. It's the perfect solution to maximize your storage potential. Simply pop in some baskets to create instant drawers and keep your things organized in style. $96 $93 Shop Now

Best Back to School Deals on Kitchen Essentials

Best Back to College Furniture Deals

