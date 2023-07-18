A bed should be a sanctuary, not a sauna. With temperature records being broken across the country, luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch's Annual Summer Sale couldn't have come at a better time.

Boll & Branch specializes in high-quality, organic-cotton bedding and is now offering 20% off sitewide through Sunday, July 23. Just use code SUMMER23 at checkout to cash in on the sleep savings. As a bonus, shoppers will receive the brand's popular waffle blanket as a free gift with purchases over $399.

Shop the Boll & Branch Sale

Between the sunny days and long weekends, there's a lot to love about summer. But after a gorgeous summer sunset, the warmer nighttime temperatures can lead to kicking off blankets in the middle of a summer night due to the excessive heat. Thankfully there are a variety of lightweight, cooling sheets that will keep you more comfortable on the hottest nights.

Bedding with cooling qualities, such as linen sheets, are lightweight without sacrificing comfort, and Boll & Branch offers superior quality bedding to help you get the most out of your beauty rest. The brand's soft cotton bedding actually feels softer with every wash. Boll & Branch also makes it a mission to provide quality over thread count, so every product is made from 100% toxin-free organic cotton.

Ahead, shop our favorites from the Boll & Branch summer sale to save on a better night's sleep.

Lightweight Down Duvet Insert Boll & Branch Lightweight Down Duvet Insert This lightweight duvet insert's unique construction maintains its shape and keeps fill in place for even fluff. It's wrapped in a soft, naturally down-proof shell made from 100% organic cotton. $409 $327 Shop Now

Waffle Bed Blanket Boll & Branch Waffle Bed Blanket One of Boll & Branch's best sellers is this breathable blanket. The textured Waffle Bed Blanket is a versatile, breathable blanket that gets softer with every wash. $219 $175 Shop Now

Signature Eyelet Duvet Set Boll & Branch Signature Eyelet Duvet Set A delicate eyelet lace band frames this duvet set for an elegant style. The set includes a duvet cover and two matching shams. $349 $279 Shop Now

Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set Boll & Branch Signature Climbing Vine Duvet Set A classic vine print will transform your space while the bedding will keep you cozy through the night. Opt for the blue pattern above or pick the same print in a more subtle grey. $339 $271 Shop Now

Linen Sheet Set Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set There are various flax plants used to make linen sheets and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable and is also sustainable, so these breathable sheets will last a long time with proper care. $309 $247 Shop Now

Linen Airy Stripe Sheet Set Boll & Branch Linen Airy Stripe Sheet Set Bring vintage-inspired charm to your room with these light and airy linen sheets from Boll & Branch. These sheets are already sold out for the full-size beds, so be sure to get yours before they're gone. $329 $263 Shop Now

Cloud Cover Mattress Topper Boll & Branch Cloud Cover Mattress Topper Transform the coziness of your bed with mattress enhancers made with the finest materials. The Cloud Cover has pillowy support for added comfort and softness. $499 $399 Shop Now

