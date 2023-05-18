Retailers often get a head start on Memorial Day furniture sales in the weeks leading up to the holiday weekend. This year is no different and Overstock's Memorial Day furniture deals are so good, we had to do a double-take.

The long days of summer call for comfortable seating, ambient lighting and of course, plenty of space to share a meal. Overstock's Memorial Day Sale has everything you need to outfit your backyard and garden with brand-new patio furniture, and refresh your home's interior with rugs, dressers, tables, and decor all seeing major discounts.

Now through Tuesday, May 30, you can refresh your home with over 500,000 markdowns at Overstock. Whether you're in the market for a weatherproof dining table or a new TV stand, you'll find budget-friendly furniture options at Overstock. From comfortable sleeper sofas to folding Adirondack chairs, we've found all the best deals on furniture that are worth your time and money.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day furniture deals from Overstock's sale to create the ultimate entertaining spaces and the coziest areas for relaxation after afternoons in the sun.

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Hump Nightstand Overstock Hump Nightstand Acacia veneers finished in white provide a bright, neutral tone that will go with many decorative settings. The nightstand also features a single drawer accented with a gold knob pull for added effect. $539 $379 Shop Now

Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool Overstock Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool Add a pop of bohemian flair to your living space with the Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool. The colorful velvet upholstery provides a soft texture, while the sleek finish adds a touch of shine. $169 $88 Shop Now

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

