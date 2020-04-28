Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom

Mother's Day is just around the corner on May 10, and she deserves something extra sweet: lots and lots of chocolate.

Luckily, you don't need to go to a store or spend tons of money to send her a chocolate gift. Satisfy her sweet tooth on her special day with gourmet chocolate or a gift basket full of her favorite candy from one of many online retailers.

Of course, we're still a fan of sending flowers to brighten her day, but if your mother is a serious chocolate lover, she'll appreciate the sentiment -- and have something to snack on for days or weeks. (Don't forget the card!)

Below, some of our favorite Mother's Day chocolate ideas.

Assorted Ground Coffee, Set of 3 Godiva Godiva Assorted Ground Coffee, Set of 3 Godiva If Mom likes chocolate but won't eat an entire box or basket full of it, Godiva coffee is the perfect Mother's Day gift. Also check out the famous chocolatier's Master Pieces collection, which includes lots of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and caramel treats. REGULARLY $44.85 $36 at Godiva

Chocopologie Dark Raspberry Ganache Truffles Simply Chocolate Simply Chocolate Chocopologie Dark Raspberry Ganache Truffles Simply Chocolate Give a Mother's Day gift that's as pretty as it is delicious. This handmade gift box is filled with a half pound of fair trade certified dark chocolate ganache raspberry truffles that are coated in fine sugar. Other chocolate lover gift ideas from Simply Chocolate include dipped strawberries, champagne truffles and an Oreo tin. $39.99 at Simply Chocolate

Signature Chocolate Gift Basket Ghirardelli Ghirardelli Signature Chocolate Gift Basket Ghirardelli Ghirardelli is the gold standard when it comes to chocolate. Their Signature Chocolate Gift Basket is chock-full of the brand's best-sellers: chocolate bars, sea salt caramel, milk chocolate squares, hot cocoa, chocolate-covered cashews and a tin with even more treats inside. Take 15% off this and select other gifts, and order by May 4 for delivery by Mother's Day. REGULARLY $69.95 $59.45 at Ghirardelli

The Chocolate Fix Mouth Mouth The Chocolate Fix Mouth Your mother will love this curated collection of all things chocolate: a Mexican chocolate energy bar, chocolate sea salt almond butter, double chocolate marshmallow cookies, caramels, a toaster tart and so much more. We also have our eye on the Yum to Mama collection, which includes Pâte de Fruit from Modern Candy, fudge-like Sesame Frittle from Newfangled Confections and Strawberry Toaster Tart made by Megpies. $62 at Mouth

Assorted Collectors Tin Goo Goo Cluster Amazon Assorted Collectors Tin Goo Goo Cluster Say happy Mother's Day with an assortment of Goo Goo Clusters, a chocolate brand that's famous for being the world's first-ever combination candy bar. Each tin contains eight clusters of delectable chocolate: four Original, two Supreme and two Peanut Butter Goo Goos. $17.95 at Amazon

Sugar Free Chocolate Crate, Premium Gift Basket Ethel M Ethel M Sugar Free Chocolate Crate, Premium Gift Basket Ethel M A Mother's Day chocolate gift basket with slightly less guilt: the Sugar Free Chocolate Crate from Ethel M. It contains caramels, almonds, chocolate dipped cherries and chocolate bars, all sugar-free or no sugar added. Team up with your siblings to split this one for Mom. $50 at Ethel M

Medium Build a Gift Russell Stover Russell Stover Medium Build a Gift Russell Stover Building a basket of confections is the perfect way to make sure she gets her favorite sweets. Hand-pick her favorite Mother's Day chocolates for a customized special delivery. $25 at Russell Stover

Mother's Day Keepsake Box with Chocolate Truffles Harry & David Harry & David Mother's Day Keepsake Box with Chocolate Truffles Harry & David Harry & David lets you add a bottle of wine, truffles and other items to your gift basket. (Or you could get your mom her very own wine subscription!) The company also offers gourmet food, fruit, flowers and plants for one-stop gift shopping. $49.99 at Harry & David

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

