Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom
Mother's Day is just around the corner on May 10, and she deserves something extra sweet: lots and lots of chocolate.
Luckily, you don't need to go to a store or spend tons of money to send her a chocolate gift. Satisfy her sweet tooth on her special day with gourmet chocolate or a gift basket full of her favorite candy from one of many online retailers.
Of course, we're still a fan of sending flowers to brighten her day, but if your mother is a serious chocolate lover, she'll appreciate the sentiment -- and have something to snack on for days or weeks. (Don't forget the card!)
Below, some of our favorite Mother's Day chocolate ideas.
If Mom likes chocolate but won't eat an entire box or basket full of it, Godiva coffee is the perfect Mother's Day gift. Also check out the famous chocolatier's Master Pieces collection, which includes lots of dark chocolate, milk chocolate and caramel treats.
Give a Mother's Day gift that's as pretty as it is delicious. This handmade gift box is filled with a half pound of fair trade certified dark chocolate ganache raspberry truffles that are coated in fine sugar. Other chocolate lover gift ideas from Simply Chocolate include dipped strawberries, champagne truffles and an Oreo tin.
Ghirardelli is the gold standard when it comes to chocolate. Their Signature Chocolate Gift Basket is chock-full of the brand's best-sellers: chocolate bars, sea salt caramel, milk chocolate squares, hot cocoa, chocolate-covered cashews and a tin with even more treats inside. Take 15% off this and select other gifts, and order by May 4 for delivery by Mother's Day.
Your mother will love this curated collection of all things chocolate: a Mexican chocolate energy bar, chocolate sea salt almond butter, double chocolate marshmallow cookies, caramels, a toaster tart and so much more. We also have our eye on the Yum to Mama collection, which includes Pâte de Fruit from Modern Candy, fudge-like Sesame Frittle from Newfangled Confections and Strawberry Toaster Tart made by Megpies.
Say happy Mother's Day with an assortment of Goo Goo Clusters, a chocolate brand that's famous for being the world's first-ever combination candy bar. Each tin contains eight clusters of delectable chocolate: four Original, two Supreme and two Peanut Butter Goo Goos.
A Mother's Day chocolate gift basket with slightly less guilt: the Sugar Free Chocolate Crate from Ethel M. It contains caramels, almonds, chocolate dipped cherries and chocolate bars, all sugar-free or no sugar added. Team up with your siblings to split this one for Mom.
Building a basket of confections is the perfect way to make sure she gets her favorite sweets. Hand-pick her favorite Mother's Day chocolates for a customized special delivery.
Harry & David lets you add a bottle of wine, truffles and other items to your gift basket. (Or you could get your mom her very own wine subscription!) The company also offers gourmet food, fruit, flowers and plants for one-stop gift shopping.
