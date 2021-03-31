Shopping

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Mother's Day gift ideas
Mark your calendars: Mother's Day is on May 9 -- which means there's a little over one month left before you get together to celebrate your mother, mother-in-law, new moms and any leading lady in your life. 

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. Either way, if you want to get your mother a thoughtful gift to show her just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

Among all the things Amazon has to offer (including great fashion staples, sneakers, handbags and travel gear), there are plenty of great gift ideas for Mother's Day -- whether the mom in question is someone who loves to receive dainty necklaces to add to her jewelry collection or a self-proclaimed beauty aficionado. And for anyone who recently welcomed a new bundle of joy, the major retailer also has gifts to help them embark on motherhood for the first time.

As is often the way of Amazon, there's a lot to offer. So, to make your search for a sweet and thoughtful present a little easier, ET Style went ahead and found the best items to give your mom this Mother's Day. From beauty and wellness products to smart home tech and electronics and everything in between, check out our Mother's Day gift ideas you can find on Amazon below.  

Under $25

Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
Amazon
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
We think these 14-karat gold plated layering necklaces would be perfect additions to anyone's jewelry box.
$14 AT AMAZON
EmaxDesign 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set
EmaxDesign 12 Pieces Makeup Brush Set
Amazon
EmaxDesign 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Makeup brush sets are the perfect gift for any beauty lover -- especially moms who want to pamper themselves.
$10 AT AMAZON
Petite Boutique 16k Gold Personalized Name Bar Bracelet
Petite Boutique 16k Gold Personalized Name Bar Bracelet
Amazon
Petite Boutique 16k Gold Personalized Name Bar Bracelet
Give a meaningful gift like a personalized bracelet to the mothers in your life.
$20 AT AMAZON

Under $50

Happy Socks Mother's Day Gift Box
Happy Socks Mother's Day Gift Box
Amazon
Happy Socks Mother's Day Gift Box
Let these statement-making graphic socks say it all this Mother's Day.
$38 AT AMAZON
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Want to help the mother in your life create a seamless smart home? Grab the Echo Dot smart speaker and clock with Alexa. 
$45 (REGULARLY $60)
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug
This triple-insulated mug from Corkcicle will keep drinks hot for up to three hours.
$35 (REGULARLY $49)
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies
Amazon
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies
Keep the flyaways at bay with these silk scrunchies -- which consider celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and others fans. Plus, they can also prevent any damage to your hair.
$39 AT AMAZON
VoChill Personal Wine Chiller
VoChill Personal Wine Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Personal Wine Chiller
For the ones who enjoy sipping on rosé or white wine throughout the summer, use this refreezable chiller to keep each glass nice and cool.
$45 AT AMAZON

Under $100

Tatcha Treasures for Poreless Skin Set: Hydrating and Cleansing 3 Piece Set
Tatcha Treasures for Poreless Skin Set: Hydrating and Cleansing 3 Piece Set
Amazon
Tatcha Treasures for Poreless Skin Set: Hydrating and Cleansing 3 Piece Set
A three-piece gift set like this has everything skincare lovers could want to create a luxurious routine for everyday occasions.
$74 AT AMAZON
NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby Complete Food-Making System
NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby Complete Food-Making System
Amazon
NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby Complete Food-Making System
New moms will love how easy this set will make baby food for their little ones.
$73 AND UP AT AMAZON
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush
This cult-favorite hot air brush is easy to use and comes with three heat and speed settings.
$58 AT AMAZON

Under $150

MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Enamel Tea Kettle
MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Enamel Tea Kettle
Amazon
MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Enamel Tea Kettle
Add a whimsical touch to someone's kitchen with this floral tea kettle.
$128 AT AMAZON
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
No matter who's on the receiving end of this blanket, there's no doubt they'll be cozying up in it any time they're at home.
$147 AT AMAZON
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
For the readers in your life, this Kindle is waterproof and has a single battery that'll last weeks. In other words, whoever gets this gift will be set for the summer.
$130 AT AMAZON

Under $200

Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect Mother's Day gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$189 (REGULARLY $399)
PMD Clean Pro Silver
PMD Clean Pro Silver
Amazon
PMD Clean Pro Silver
This smart facial cleansing device can break down dirt as it vibrates while it cleans. It also uses heat therapy to make the most out of your beauty products. 
$199 AT AMAZON
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some extra love with this portable massage gun, which will be a perfect gift for anyone.
$199 AT AMAZON

Over $200

Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV
Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV
Amazon
Hisense 55-Inch Class R8 Series Dolby Vision & Atmos 4K ULED Roku Smart TV
Take your mother's streaming experience to the next level with this 55-inch smart TV.
$500 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons Carved Aquamarine Teardrop Earrings
Ross-Simons Carved Aquamarine Teardrop Earrings
Amazon
Ross-Simons Carved Aquamarine Teardrop Earrings
Whether you're shopping for your mother, a mother-in-law, or a new mom in your life, these will be a beautiful addition to their spring ensembles.
$369 AT AMAZON
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
Amazon
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit
If there's a leading lady in your life who's been eyeing a NuFACE, there's no time like Mother's Day to give them this present.
$499 AT AMAZON

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online