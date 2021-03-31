The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mark your calendars: Mother's Day is on May 9 -- which means there's a little over one month left before you get together to celebrate your mother, mother-in-law, new moms and any leading lady in your life.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. Either way, if you want to get your mother a thoughtful gift to show her just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

Among all the things Amazon has to offer (including great fashion staples, sneakers, handbags and travel gear), there are plenty of great gift ideas for Mother's Day -- whether the mom in question is someone who loves to receive dainty necklaces to add to her jewelry collection or a self-proclaimed beauty aficionado. And for anyone who recently welcomed a new bundle of joy, the major retailer also has gifts to help them embark on motherhood for the first time.

As is often the way of Amazon, there's a lot to offer. So, to make your search for a sweet and thoughtful present a little easier, ET Style went ahead and found the best items to give your mom this Mother's Day. From beauty and wellness products to smart home tech and electronics and everything in between, check out our Mother's Day gift ideas you can find on Amazon below.

Under $25

Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace We think these 14-karat gold plated layering necklaces would be perfect additions to anyone's jewelry box. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

EmaxDesign 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon EmaxDesign 12-Piece Makeup Brush Set Makeup brush sets are the perfect gift for any beauty lover -- especially moms who want to pamper themselves. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Petite Boutique 16k Gold Personalized Name Bar Bracelet Amazon Petite Boutique 16k Gold Personalized Name Bar Bracelet Give a meaningful gift like a personalized bracelet to the mothers in your life. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under $50

Happy Socks Mother's Day Gift Box Amazon Happy Socks Mother's Day Gift Box Let these statement-making graphic socks say it all this Mother's Day. $38 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Want to help the mother in your life create a seamless smart home? Grab the Echo Dot smart speaker and clock with Alexa. $45 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug Amazon Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug This triple-insulated mug from Corkcicle will keep drinks hot for up to three hours. $35 (REGULARLY $49) Buy Now

Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies Amazon Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies Keep the flyaways at bay with these silk scrunchies -- which consider celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and others fans. Plus, they can also prevent any damage to your hair. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

VoChill Personal Wine Chiller Amazon VoChill Personal Wine Chiller For the ones who enjoy sipping on rosé or white wine throughout the summer, use this refreezable chiller to keep each glass nice and cool. $45 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under $100

NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby Complete Food-Making System Amazon NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby Complete Food-Making System New moms will love how easy this set will make baby food for their little ones. $73 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush This cult-favorite hot air brush is easy to use and comes with three heat and speed settings. $58 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under $150

MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Enamel Tea Kettle Amazon MacKenzie-Childs Morning Glory Enamel Tea Kettle Add a whimsical touch to someone's kitchen with this floral tea kettle. $128 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw No matter who's on the receiving end of this blanket, there's no doubt they'll be cozying up in it any time they're at home. $147 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For the readers in your life, this Kindle is waterproof and has a single battery that'll last weeks. In other words, whoever gets this gift will be set for the summer. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Under $200

PMD Clean Pro Silver Amazon PMD Clean Pro Silver This smart facial cleansing device can break down dirt as it vibrates while it cleans. It also uses heat therapy to make the most out of your beauty products. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini Give those tired and sore muscles some extra love with this portable massage gun, which will be a perfect gift for anyone. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Over $200

Ross-Simons Carved Aquamarine Teardrop Earrings Amazon Ross-Simons Carved Aquamarine Teardrop Earrings Whether you're shopping for your mother, a mother-in-law, or a new mom in your life, these will be a beautiful addition to their spring ensembles. $369 AT AMAZON Buy Now

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit Amazon NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit If there's a leading lady in your life who's been eyeing a NuFACE, there's no time like Mother's Day to give them this present. $499 AT AMAZON Buy Now

