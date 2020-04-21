The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day is May 10 and Mom really does deserve the best on her big day. Especially during this uncertain time, it's so important to show her your appreciation and that she's on your mind. So whether she's in need of cozy loungewear or wants to up her skincare routine, it's time to treat her to something she's been eyeing or something she wouldn't normally buy for herself.

Our favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands and retailers have stocked their online stores with great gifting options for moms (some are even offering limited-time deals!). To help you choose the perfect one, we've gathered a slew of the chicest products to spark Mother's Day gift ideas.

Note, many online shops are experiencing shipping delays, so be sure to read up on the latest updates.

Below, shop ET Style's Mother's Day gift guide.

Sundown Sweater Wrap Lululemon Lululemon Sundown Sweater Wrap Lululemon This ribbed sweater wrap cardigan will keep Mom cozy and warm whenever she needs it. The soft, Cashlu knit fabric has a touch of cashmere, but is still machine washable. It also comes with a hood and hidden thumbholes. Free shipping and returns. Order by May 3, 11:59 p.m. PST to get it delivered by Mother's Day. Gift receipts are available for all online orders. $148 at Lululemon

FIX Wanderlust Microcurrent Skin Care Set NuFace Nordstrom FIX Wanderlust Microcurrent Skin Care Set NuFace Elevate her at-home facial by gifting the NuFace FIX Wanderlust Microcurrent Skin Care Set, which includes a limited-edition FIX Microcurrent Device in blush pink, FIX serum, Prep-N-Glow Textured Cleansing Cloths and Optimizing Mist. Using the device with the complementary skincare products helps firm, smooth and tighten fine lines around the eyes, mouth, lips and forehead. Order by April 30, 3 p.m. EST to receive free standard shipping on your gift to arrive in time. Nordstrom also offers gift wrapping for $5. $149 at Nordstrom

The Smart Garden 3 Click and Grow Click and Grow The Smart Garden 3 Click and Grow Gift Mom this easy-to-use, compact indoor garden kit. She can grow fresh herbs and vegetables at home with this self-watering wonder that includes a planter base with built-in water reservoir, LED lamp and three biodegradable basil starter pods. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. Shipping is free on orders over $100, so add in a few more pods of her favorite plants. $99.95 at Click and Grow

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York If Mom doesn't own a Kate Spade New York tote yet, it might be the time to give her this great gift. The bestselling Molly style is the perfect daytime roomy carryall that'll fit all her belongings, while looking sleek and chic. The tote is available in an array of colors from neutrals to brights and prints. The Kate Spade website is offering free shipping and returns, along with gift wrapping and messaging for $6 per item. You also have the option to use GiftNow, a complimentary gifting service that lets Mom choose the color, size or exchange for another style before it ships. Personalize it with digital printing for $20 extra. $228 at Kate Spade New York

Fleur Lipstick Holder Anthropologie Anthropologie Fleur Lipstick Holder Anthropologie Her vanity is about to get chicer thanks to this iron-and-glass, 12-slot lipstick holder. She'll never lose a lipstick again! Select home gifts are currently 25% off. Plus, enjoy free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns. Choose to get it gift packaged in the "wishbone" wrap for $4 or choose a DIY wrap kit for $2. Custom gift messages are free. REGULARLY $32 $24 at Anthropologie

Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew J.Crew Garment-Dyed Popover J.Crew A modern, versatile button-down that's simply a classic. Offered in six colors, the wardrobe staple can be tucked into jeans or paired with Mom's favorite midi skirt. It's currently on sale and you can score an extra 30% off through April 23 by using the code 5DAYS at checkout. Receive free shipping when you log into your J.Crew Rewards account. Choose the gift wrapping option for $5 or just stick to personal message and gift receipt for free. REGULARLY $79.50 $39.89 at J.Crew

Cheek to Chic Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Charlotte Tilbury Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's bestselling Cheek to Chic blush applies on gorgeously and instantly adds a gorgeous glow to the face. We love the Pillow Talk shades -- available in Original and Intense. The Charlotte Tilbury website offers free ground shipping and returns. Select Fast 'N' Fabulous shipping at checkout for gift wrapping and overnight delivery. $40 at Charlotte Tilbury

Flare Sleeve Tiered Dress Eloquii Eloquii Flare Sleeve Tiered Dress Eloquii Mom would look great in this gorgeous printed dress with fluttery sleeves! She can wear it at home now and out for the first post-quarantine brunch later. Take 50% off and extra 10% when you buy two or more items with the code CYBER through April 21. Free shipping on orders over $125. REGULARLY $139.95 $69.97 at Eloquii

The Humorist Set Aesop 24S The Humorist Set Aesop This luxurious Aesop set, inspired by Thalia, the Greek muse of comedy, features the Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser and Rind Concentrate Body Balm for a refreshing shower and post-shower experience. Free shipping on orders over $200 and free returns. All products are gift wrapped. $57 at 24S

The Nina Belt in Navy Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Nina Belt in Navy Solid & Striped Get Mom excited for warmer days ahead with this simply gorgeous navy blue belted one-piece swimsuit. Solid & Striped offers free shipping and returns. $188 at Solid & Striped

Blondie Raen Raen Blondie Raen Let Mom shield the sun in style in this rounded cat-eye silhouette that is equal parts Old Hollywood glam and modern. The color combination of Cherry Cola brown and tortoise make it extra special. Free 2-day shipping on orders over $150 and free returns. $175 at Raen

Word Spell Necklace Babygold Babygold Word Spell Necklace Babygold Spell out your love and appreciation for Mama with a customized and personalized letter necklace from Babygold. Choose between "Mom," "XOXO," "Doll" and "Love" and one of seven gemstones to adorn the necklace chain. Get 20% off with the code BGMAMA through April 22. Order by that date to receive delivery in time for Mother's Day. $380 at Babygold

