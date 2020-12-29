How To Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021

Looking to upgrade your skincare routine in the new year? If you're wanting clearer, brighter or firmer-looking skin in 2021, adding a new facial tool or device to your morning and evening skincare lineup is a great idea.

Adding these accessories to your go-to skincare products will only elevate the results you're investing in, whether fine lines or acne breakouts are your biggest concern. From the popular NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device to Face Gym's virtual classes on facial massages with an expert, ET Style has gathered our top picks of tools and devices that'll level up any skincare routine.

Be sure to check out more top picks of skincare essentials including the best cleansers, the best face masks and the best moisturizers for every skin type.

Shop our selects below.

PMD Clean PMD Amazon PMD Clean PMD Your face will feel extra clean with an electric facial cleanser. The PMD Clean has an antibacterial silicone brush you never have to worry about replacing. The cleansing device uses over 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down dirt, oil and leftover makeup in the pores. Plus, you can use the back of the brush to massage your go-to skincare products into the skin. $99 at Amazon

Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFACE Sephora Trinity Facial Toning Device NuFACE A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. All you need to do is apply the gel primer and glide the device along the face and neck in an upward motion. $325 at Sephora

DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser DERMAFLASH Nordstrom DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser DERMAFLASH Blackheads, begone! This pore extractor from Dermaflash has a rounded stainless steel spatula-shaped head that deeply cleanses the pores to eliminate dirt, oil and pesky blackheads. Use the flat surface of the spatula after applying a serum or moisturizer to activate Infuse Mode -- the vibration helps the skincare ingredients to absorb deep into the skin. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Nordstrom

UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device FOREO Nordstrom UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device FOREO The UFO 2 Mini Power Mask & Light Therapy Device from FOREO takes masking to another level. Whether you pair it with FOREO's UFO Activated Masks or your favorite serums, the device uses heating, cooling and T-Sonic pulsations to push skincare goodies deeper into the skin, along with full spectrum LED light therapy that target a range of skin concerns from loss of elasticity to acne. Use the FOREO For You app to choose which feature you'd like, in addition to accessing personalized settings and guided routines. $179 at Nordstrom

Jade Roller & Gua Sha BAIMEI Amazon Jade Roller & Gua Sha BAIMEI If you're not into fancy devices, opt for the dynamic duo of manual (and affordable) skincare tools -- the jade roller and gua sha. Not only do they look gorgeous on the bathroom counter, each tool is great for massaging the skin with the combination of a slippery serum, moisturizer or facial oil to aid in de-puffing, sculpting the natural contours of the face and neck and releasing tension, such as along the jawline. Stick them in the fridge for a cooling effect. $17.99 at Amazon

Ice Roller ESARORA Amazon Ice Roller ESARORA This affordable ice roller is a popular choice on Amazon. Stick it in the freezer overnight and roll it over the face, neck and temples in the morning for a relaxing, cooling sensation to help reduce any swelling, soothe the skin and improve the look of fatigue. $24.99 at Amazon

Hydro-Stars Starter Pack - 32ct Starface Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack - 32ct Starface If acne patches aren't part of your blemish-eliminating routine yet, we recommend you give it a go. Made with hydrocolloid, acne patches soak up the fluid to help heal the blemish overnight or during the day. Compared to just applying pimple cream, patches protect the the blemish from outside bacteria from getting in and prevents you from picking at it. We love Starface for their fun, cute star-shaped patches, which makes acne less dreadful. $17.69 at Target

One-to-One Online Workouts Face Gym Face Gym One-to-One Online Workouts Face Gym Just as the name suggests, Face Gym offers workouts for your face. Their signature massage techniques are aimed to target various skin concerns, stimulate blood circulation and collagen, boost the lymphatic system and increase cell renewal. Face Gym has in-person studios in select cities and online one-to-one, 45-minute online workout classes for $70 with an expert trainer to help sculpt, lift, tone and contour the face. Face Gym also has a line of skincare and facial tools. $70 at Face Gym

