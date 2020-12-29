How To Level Up Your Skincare Routine in 2021
Looking to upgrade your skincare routine in the new year? If you're wanting clearer, brighter or firmer-looking skin in 2021, adding a new facial tool or device to your morning and evening skincare lineup is a great idea.
Adding these accessories to your go-to skincare products will only elevate the results you're investing in, whether fine lines or acne breakouts are your biggest concern. From the popular NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device to Face Gym's virtual classes on facial massages with an expert, ET Style has gathered our top picks of tools and devices that'll level up any skincare routine.
Be sure to check out more top picks of skincare essentials including the best cleansers, the best face masks and the best moisturizers for every skin type.
Shop our selects below.
