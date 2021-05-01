Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Home Decor and More

Mother's Day is on May 9 this year -- only one week away! If you haven't started planning how you'll celebrate the mothers in your life, the clock is ticking. Perhaps you're looking forward to a get-together with family for Mother's Day brunch. Or, if you can't get together in person, maybe a virtual celebration for the special Sunday is on the calendar. Either way, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will make the occasion even more memorable. And let's be honest: There's no place better than Etsy to find a unique gift for Mother's Day.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids, you're probably looking for the perfect gift that's sweet, small and easy to package (or ready to ship) -- bonus points if it's personalized.

Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide full of handmade and unique Mother's Day gift ideas that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets for a Mother's Day flower delivery, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate (because who wouldn't want that?).

From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from our Etsy gift guide.

Geominimalist Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet Etsy Geominimalist Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet If you want to give mom a personal gift, this Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet features a gemstone along with a beautiful flower from her birth month. $34 AT ETSY Buy Now

Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt Etsy Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt Know someone who recently developed her green thumb? Get her this T-shirt. $55 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Lovely Earthlings ART PRINT - Watering Plants Etsy Lovely Earthlings ART PRINT - Watering Plants Celebrate your favorite plant mom with this adorable wall art. $25 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace Etsy Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace A dainty necklace to show her that you love her to the moon (and back). $48 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Caitlyn Minimalist Floral Tag Necklace Etsy Caitlyn Minimalist Floral Tag Necklace Instead of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers this year, give mom flowers to last a lifetime! This adorable handmade floral tag necklace comes in gold, rose gold or silver. $31 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono Etsy Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono She'll love to lounge in this oversized linen kimono with pockets. $95 AT ETSY Buy Now

Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom Etsy Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom A blanket featuring a handwritten note (in your own handwriting!) will be one of the most thoughtful gifts she receives. $135 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Untamed Ego Shop Sorry About Your Other Children Mother's Day Card Etsy Untamed Ego Shop Sorry About Your Other Children Mother's Day Card For moms with a sense of humor, a sassy Mother's Day card is in order to complement a personalized gift or subscription box. $7 AT ETSY Buy Now

Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag Etsy Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag A personalized gift goes a long way in showing you care. For this makeup bag, choose from more than 70 shades of leather and 10 fonts. $32 AND UP (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt Etsy EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt We love this chic and subtle way of showcasing someone's status as a mother on a sweatshirt. $54 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons Etsy Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons These measuring spoons will show your mom just how much you love her every time she uses them. $60 AT ETSY Buy Now

Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace Etsy Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace Let the mother in your life showcase who she is with this personalized necklace. Get it to say "Mama" or someone's name. $71 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase Etsy Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase These ceramic vases are the perfect companion to your other Mother's Day gift: a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (They also look good sans flowers and just used as decor.) $45 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Vanuba Slippers Anoa Etsy Vanuba Slippers Anoa When was the last time your mother upgraded her slippers? This fuzzy luxe pair comes in black, pink, gray, beige and mustard. $60 AT ETSY Buy Now

ModPawsUS Custom Pet Mug Using Pet Photo Etsy ModPawsUS Custom Pet Mug Using Pet Photo There isn't a pet mom out there that wouldn't gush over this mug. They're custom made with pictures of your pet! $25 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Rag and Bone Bindery Grandma's Brag Book Etsy Rag and Bone Bindery Grandma's Brag Book If you're looking for the perfect present for Grandma, it doesn't get better than this photo book designed to show off her grandkids. $40 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Pet Moms

26 Best Perfumes for Mother's D -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

265 Best Gifts at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

Related Gallery