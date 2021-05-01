Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Home Decor and More
Mother's Day is on May 9 this year -- only one week away! If you haven't started planning how you'll celebrate the mothers in your life, the clock is ticking. Perhaps you're looking forward to a get-together with family for Mother's Day brunch. Or, if you can't get together in person, maybe a virtual celebration for the special Sunday is on the calendar. Either way, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will make the occasion even more memorable. And let's be honest: There's no place better than Etsy to find a unique gift for Mother's Day.
Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids, you're probably looking for the perfect gift that's sweet, small and easy to package (or ready to ship) -- bonus points if it's personalized.
Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide full of handmade and unique Mother's Day gift ideas that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets for a Mother's Day flower delivery, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate (because who wouldn't want that?).
From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from our Etsy gift guide.
