Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Home Decor and More

By ETonline Staff
Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy
Etsy

Mother's Day is on May 9 this year -- only one week away! If you haven't started planning how you'll celebrate the mothers in your life, the clock is ticking. Perhaps you're looking forward to a get-together with family for Mother's Day brunch. Or, if you can't get together in person, maybe a virtual celebration for the special Sunday is on the calendar. Either way, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will make the occasion even more memorable. And let's be honest: There's no place better than Etsy to find a unique gift for Mother's Day.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids, you're probably looking for the perfect gift that's sweet, small and easy to package (or ready to ship) -- bonus points if it's personalized.

Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide full of handmade and unique Mother's Day gift ideas that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets for a Mother's Day flower delivery, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate (because who wouldn't want that?). 

From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from our Etsy gift guide.

Geominimalist Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet
Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet
Etsy
Geominimalist Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet
If you want to give mom a personal gift, this Personalized Floral Birthstone Bracelet features a gemstone along with a beautiful flower from her birth month. 
$34 AT ETSY
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Etsy
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Know someone who recently developed her green thumb? Get her this T-shirt.
$55 AND UP AT ETSY
Lovely Earthlings ART PRINT - Watering Plants
ART PRINT - Watering Plants
Etsy
Lovely Earthlings ART PRINT - Watering Plants
Celebrate your favorite plant mom with this adorable wall art. 
$25 AND UP AT ETSY
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Etsy
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Create a bouquet of flowers that'll last forever with this DIY kit.
$23 AT ETSY
Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
Etsy
Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
A dainty necklace to show her that you love her to the moon (and back).
$48 AND UP AT ETSY
Caitlyn Minimalist Floral Tag Necklace 
Caitlyn Minimalist Floral Tag Necklace
Etsy
Caitlyn Minimalist Floral Tag Necklace 
Instead of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers this year, give mom flowers to last a lifetime! This adorable handmade floral tag necklace comes in gold, rose gold or silver. 
$31 AND UP AT ETSY
Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono
Stonewashed Linen Kimono
Etsy
Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono
She'll love to lounge in this oversized linen kimono with pockets.
$95 AT ETSY
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
Etsy
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
A blanket featuring a handwritten note (in your own handwriting!) will be one of the most thoughtful gifts she receives.
$135 AND UP AT ETSY
Untamed Ego Shop Sorry About Your Other Children Mother's Day Card
Untamed Ego Shop Sorry About Your Other Children Mother's Day Card
Etsy
Untamed Ego Shop Sorry About Your Other Children Mother's Day Card
For moms with a sense of humor, a sassy Mother's Day card is in order to complement a personalized gift or subscription box.
$7 AT ETSY
Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag
Personalized Makeup Bag
Etsy
Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag
A personalized gift goes a long way in showing you care. For this makeup bag, choose from more than 70 shades of leather and 10 fonts.
$32 AND UP (REGULARLY $64)
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Etsy
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Sure, you could have a Mommy and Me outfit to celebrate Mother's Day, but why not complete the look with matching cups, too?
$47 AT ETSY
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
Etsy
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
We love this chic and subtle way of showcasing someone's status as a mother on a sweatshirt.
$54 AND UP AT ETSY
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
Etsy
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
These measuring spoons will show your mom just how much you love her every time she uses them.
$60 AT ETSY
Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Etsy
Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Let the mother in your life showcase who she is with this personalized necklace. Get it to say "Mama" or someone's name.
$71 AND UP AT ETSY
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
Etsy
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
These ceramic vases are the perfect companion to your other Mother's Day gift: a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (They also look good sans flowers and just used as decor.)
$45 (REGULARLY $50)
Vanuba Slippers Anoa
Vanuba Slippers
Etsy
Vanuba Slippers Anoa
When was the last time your mother upgraded her slippers? This fuzzy luxe pair comes in black, pink, gray, beige and mustard.
$60 AT ETSY
ModPawsUS Custom Pet Mug Using Pet Photo
ModPawsUS Custom Pet Mug Using Pet Photo
Etsy
ModPawsUS Custom Pet Mug Using Pet Photo
There isn't a pet mom out there that wouldn't gush over this mug. They're custom made with pictures of your pet!
$25 AND UP AT ETSY
Rag and Bone Bindery Grandma's Brag Book
Rag and Bone Bindery Grandma's Brag Book
Etsy
Rag and Bone Bindery Grandma's Brag Book
If you're looking for the perfect present for Grandma, it doesn't get better than this photo book designed to show off her grandkids. 
$40 AND UP AT ETSY

