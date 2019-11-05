The Best Designer Diaper Bags for Stylish Moms
The best new diaper bags on the market look….well, nothing like diaper bags.
Top fashion houses, handbag brands and elevated baby labels are now rushing to seamlessly transport your infant accoutrements and pumping gear, without ruining your look.
The result: A sleek array of backpacks, messenger bags and totes that transition easily from the office to the playground to brunch, each outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies and wet wipes. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these long after your kid grows out of diapers.
Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks for stylish mamas.
Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too).
Herschel’s take is well-priced and roomy (like the rest of its line), with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers.
Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, with this utilitarian option from a socially conscious brand.
Mom or CEO… or both? This super-versatile nylon bag with leather-trim and matching changing pad can take you and the babe literally anywhere.
Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious bag with adjustable shoulder strap and front zip and flap pockets is no exception (plus, it can double as your gym bag).
From a top baby-gear brand, this minimalist option transitions from shoulder to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller, with a removable changing purse and waterproof side pocket for bottles.
As affordable as it is stylish, this multi-colored backpack has interior zip, mesh and bottle pockets and optional stroller straps.
Burberry comes through with the roomy statement bag you’ll use to pack your kid’s stuff… and, eventually, your own, when you leave your kid for that weekend getaway.
With removable, adjustable shoulder straps, elasticized pockets and a changing pad that says “Trouble Maker,” Milly’s take on the diaper bag is both witty and practical.
For the baby mamma who has everything, this coated nylon Gucci messenger has a removable changing pad (covered in iconic little Gs, of course).
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
