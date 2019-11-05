The Best Designer Diaper Bags for Stylish Moms

The best new diaper bags on the market look….well, nothing like diaper bags.

Top fashion houses, handbag brands and elevated baby labels are now rushing to seamlessly transport your infant accoutrements and pumping gear, without ruining your look.

The result: A sleek array of backpacks, messenger bags and totes that transition easily from the office to the playground to brunch, each outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies and wet wipes. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these long after your kid grows out of diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks for stylish mamas.

Madison Diaper Bag Backpack LeSportsac Shopbop Madison Diaper Bag Backpack LeSportsac Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too). $195 at Shopbop

Strand Sprout Weekender Bag Herschel Amazon Strand Sprout Weekender Bag Herschel Herschel’s take is well-priced and roomy (like the rest of its line), with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers.

$100 at Amazon

Diaper Bag FEED Nordstrom Diaper Bag FEED Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, with this utilitarian option from a socially conscious brand.

$148 at Nordstrom

Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Mom or CEO… or both? This super-versatile nylon bag with leather-trim and matching changing pad can take you and the babe literally anywhere.

$345 at Rebecca Minkoff

Zip-Top Diaper Bag Stella McCartney Kids Neiman Marcus Zip-Top Diaper Bag Stella McCartney Kids Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious bag with adjustable shoulder strap and front zip and flap pockets is no exception (plus, it can double as your gym bag).

$145 at Neiman Marcus

Changing Bag Stokke Bergdorf Goodman Changing Bag Stokke From a top baby-gear brand, this minimalist option transitions from shoulder to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller, with a removable changing purse and waterproof side pocket for bottles.

$149 at Bergdorf Goodman

Diaper Bag Backpack Itzy Ritzy Nordstrom Diaper Bag Backpack Itzy Ritzy As affordable as it is stylish, this multi-colored backpack has interior zip, mesh and bottle pockets and optional stroller straps. $150 at Nordstrom

Logo Flap Diaper Bag Burberry Neiman Marcus Logo Flap Diaper Bag Burberry Burberry comes through with the roomy statement bag you’ll use to pack your kid’s stuff… and, eventually, your own, when you leave your kid for that weekend getaway.

$1,050 at Neiman Marcus

Grommet Diaper Bag Milly Minis Neiman Marcus Grommet Diaper Bag Milly Minis With removable, adjustable shoulder straps, elasticized pockets and a changing pad that says “Trouble Maker,” Milly’s take on the diaper bag is both witty and practical.

$375 at Neiman Marcus

Diaper Messenger Bag Gucci Nordstrom Diaper Messenger Bag Gucci For the baby mamma who has everything, this coated nylon Gucci messenger has a removable changing pad (covered in iconic little Gs, of course).

$1,250 at Nordstrom

