Kylie Jenner Wore These Celeb-Loved Maternity Leggings -- Get the Look

Kylie Jenner is making maternity leggings look so chic. The beauty mogul, who recently shared pics from her baby shower celebrating the expected birth of her second child with Travis Scott, dressed her growing bump in leggings from celebrity-approved maternity brand Bumpsuit.

The pregnant star sported the Bumpsuit The Legging style while showing off her belly on Instagram Stories. The ultra-high waisted legging is specifically made for expectant mothers, featuring an elastic waistband, double-lined jersey fabric and soft, four-way stretch. According to the brand, the Bumpsuit legging is made to stretch as the body grows throughout the pregnancy, so it is recommended to order your regular size.

Stormi's mom paired the maternity legging with a simple black tee. We love the comfy legging for being incredibly versatile. The sleek, fitted, stretchy pant can be dressed up or down. Jenner isn't the only celeb to have worn Bumpsuit's maternity clothes. Halsey, Martha Hunt and more stars have rocked Bumpsuit styles such as the full-length bodysuit and the maxi dress.

Shop Jenner's maternity leggings and other celebrity-approved styles from Bumpsuit below.

Bumpsuit The Dress

Whether you want a casual look or a going-out look, this versatile tank maxi dress can be styled in any way you want.

