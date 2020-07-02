7 Best Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

Baby boom? Maybe! Whether you are pregnant yourself or just heard the good news from a loved one, you might be shopping for maternity wear in the near future.

We're happy to report that stylish options for mothers-to-be have seemingly exploded in recent years. Some trendy brands, like BLANQI and Hatch, focus specifically on maternity clothes, while certain retailers you're already familiar with, like H&M and ASOS, have really upped their maternity offerings.

ET Style has searched the internet for the best maternity essentials, including a comfortable bra, supportive tank tops, stretchy denim, everyday leggings, a flowy dress or two and the all-important baby shower ensemble. Together, these pieces are a great start for a killer maternity wardrobe.

Below, our favorite chic styles of maternity clothes that you can shop now.

BLANQI Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tanktop

Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top BLANQI Amazon Everyday Maternity Belly Support Tank Top BLANQI A must-have maternity top for warm-weather pregnancies is a supportive yet stretchy tank. These tank tops from BLANQI have a winning combination of thick straps and 10% Spandex. $72 at Amazon

Hatch The Wrap Around Jumpsuit

The Wrap Around Jumpsuit Hatch Hatch The Wrap Around Jumpsuit Hatch Hi, we've found your baby shower outfit. This gauzy, baby blue jumper features a tie at the waist that you can wrap depending on the size of your growing belly. $278 at Hatch

Maternity Premium Full-Panel Rockstar Super Skinny White Jeans

Maternity Premium Full-Panel Rockstar Super Skinny White Jeans Old Navy Old Navy Maternity Premium Full-Panel Rockstar Super Skinny White Jeans Old Navy Just like your regular Rockstar jeans from Old Navy, these feature a button-front waistband as well as a smooth, seamless full panel. Pair this comfy white denim with a lightweight sweater or flowy top -- we think you could easily wear these through your entire pregnancy. $45.99 at Old Navy

Missguided Maternity Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress

Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress Missguided ASOS Ribbed Side Split Midi Dress Missguided Whether it's a sweater dress, a fitted dress or a wrap dress, make sure you have at least one semi-dressy item in your wardrobe. This blush-colored Missguided dress is designed to fit you from bump to baby. (It also looks like something Meghan Markle might wear!) $40 at ASOS

H&M MAMA Swimsuit

MAMA Swimsuit H&M H&M MAMA Swimsuit H&M Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing. $34.99 at H&M

Zella Live In Maternity Crop Leggings

Live In Maternity Crop Leggings Zella Zella Live In Maternity Crop Leggings Zella Meet the maternity version of Zella's best-selling leggings (which are currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack!). The stretchy, supportive panel expands with your baby bump, making them ideal for everything from exercising to errands. $59 at Nordstrom

Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel™ Striped Short Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress

Striped Short Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Target Striped Short Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel No surprise here: The maternity section at Target is full of cute, budget-friendly clothing -- and right now, you can take 15% off everything. This maxi dress's empire waist is a go-to silhouette for maternity style, and its off-the-shoulder neckline keeps things fun. $34.99 at Target

