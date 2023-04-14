With Mother's Day arriving in one month, on May 14, it's time to start going down the list of the mother figures in your life to see who you need to celebrate. You’ll probably want to shop for your mom, your grandma, your mother-in-law and your friends with kids when looking for Mother’s Day gifts. But what about the pet moms in your life?

Raising a cat, a dog or another type of pet isn’t always just sweet snuggles and paw shakes. After all, it's its very own version of motherhood! And between the house training and the eating random things out of the trash along with the subsequent emergency vet visits, pets can take a toll on one’s stress levels and bank account in equal measure.

Whether or not you’re a pet owner yourself, use Mother's Day weekend as a celebration to show the cat and dog moms in your life that you see them out there working hard to make sure their furry friend is healthy and loved. And for that, the woman who's become the ultimate pet parent deserves — for lack of a better word — a treat.

While there's no doubt the pet mom in your life would appreciate a bouquet of Mother's Day flowers to decorate her home, odds are she'll love receiving something that'll benefit her and her furry friend (and when you can find both, it's sure to be the perfect gift!). From tech devices to stylish accessories, read on to see the best gifts for pet moms you can fetch for Mother's Day.

Wild One Walk Kit Wild One Wild One Walk Kit Carrying around dog poop isn't the most glamorous aspect of being a dog mom, but with this walk kit that includes a poop bag carrier, it's a lot less, well, crappy. Available in several fun colors, this walking kit includes a matching leash, poop bag carrier and harness. $115 $98 Shop Now

Furbo Dog Camera Amazon Furbo Dog Camera Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owners leave the house, and the situation can be just as stressful for their humans. The WiFi-equipped Furbo helps by allowing owners to monitor their pets, hear and speak to them, and even toss them treats, all through an interactive app on their smartphones. $199 Shop Now

Fur Mama Mug Gift Set Amazon Fur Mama Mug Gift Set This Fur Mama gift set is the perfect funny Mother's Day gift for any woman who loves her dog, cat, gerbil or bunny and a hot beverage. The set also comes with a pretty long spoon and matching lid to keep in the warmth. $15 $19 Shop Now

BarkBox BarkBox BarkBox BarkBox is a monthly subscription service that starts at $22 a month and each themed box is filled with unique toys, all-natural treats and chews! Introduce BarkBox to your favorite dog mom by gifting her and her pup a box they'll both be obsessed with. STARTING AT $23 Shop Now

Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier Amazon Lollimeow Cat Backpack Carrier Designed for cats of all sizes as well as small dogs, this ventilated carrier is a way to safely transport pets. Once inside, they can either sit down and peer through the removable bubble window or stand up and pop their head out of the top. The backpack is also airline-approved and can be slid under your seat on your next flight. $60 Shop Now

DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow Etsy DrawYourPortrait Personalized Pet Pillow Show the softer side of cherished pets by capturing them in pillow form. Choose from several sizes, ranging from 14”x14” to 24”x24”, and preview the rendering before it’s printed on the pillow. STARTING AT $50 Shop Now

GaraTia Cute Cat Slippers Amazon GaraTia Cute Cat Slippers Funny, funky clothes are always a great gift for pet lovers. Any cat mom would love to slip her feet into these cozy pink slippers. $27 Shop Now

Pooch Selfie Dog Universal Selfie Stick Amazon Pooch Selfie Dog Universal Selfie Stick Getting a dog to look at the camera is tough. And thus the Pooch Selfie was invented; after being featured on 'Shark Tank,' it was patented and became an international hit. The simple device clips a squeaky ball to your phone to hold your dog’s attention (and maybe even get him to say "cheese") while you snap away. $13 $11 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale for Mother's Day

15 Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma That Show You Care

25 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That She'll Absolutely Love

The Best Mother's Day Flowers from UrbanStems to Make Her Day

The Best Beauty Sales to Shop Now: Moroccanoil, NuFace, Laneige & More

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Best Gifts for Every Type of Mom

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day from Diptyque and More