Everything You Need to Make Easter Brunch at Home

Easter Sunday is undoubtedly a great time to gather with your loved ones. But, like any other major holiday, it doesn't come without its stressful moments -- especially if you're planning to host a fun-filled brunch to celebrate the occasion. Whether this is the year you decided to take on the task of cooking a full meal for all of your friends and family or you've simply decided to keep all your festive activities within the comfort and safety of your home (including an Easter egg hunt for the kids), there are plenty of ways to host the perfect brunch.

There's no denying that a lot goes into a brunch. From classic breakfast staples like a Belgian waffle with maple syrup and smoked bacon to sips and bites that practically scream "brunch" (we can already taste the hollandaise-laden poached egg with a healthy serving of mimosas), it may be one of the best meals to look forward to on a celebratory Sunday.

Once you've gotten all the Easter-themed items to create the perfect atmosphere, it's time to start planning your Easter brunch menu. But beyond that, you'll need the right gear, which includes everything from getting the right kitchen gadgets and appliances and serving dishes to decor. After all, you're going to need a cute table setup for the adorable Easter basket you have waiting for your little one.

To take a bit of the stress off your plate (no pun intended), we pulled together everything you need to create the perfect brunch for Easter. Scroll down to shop for everything you need to whip up a stylish and creative brunch for Easter right at home below.

For the Kitchen

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Verishop Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine Brunch isn't complete without a fair share of coffee -- especially for anyone who loves to start their days with a fresh cup of joe. And this coffee maker feels especially cute for the occasion. $200 AT VERISHOP Buy Now

La Cornue CornuFé 110 Range Williams Sonoma La Cornue CornuFé 110 Range If you're looking to remodel your kitchen with a large, celebrity-approved kitchen appliance, this beautiful and luxurious stove has been seen in the kitchens of Drake, Ellen Pompeo, Anne Hathaway and other Hollywood stars. $10450 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan The popular do-it-all Always Pan braises, sears, steams, sautees, strains, fries and boils. The non-stick ceramic pan also comes with a modular lid, beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket. $145 AT OUR PLACE Buy Now

Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Without a doubt, an easy-to-use waffle iron will be one of the greatest additions to your collection of brunch-ready appliances. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven From the kitchen to the table, this classic Dutch oven is sure to be a crowd-pleaser -- especially when there's a tasty dish inside it. $360 - $400 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA Buy Now

For the Table

Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Food52 Mepra Italian Gold Fantasia Color Flatware Set Colored flatware is an easy way to create a gorgeous tablescape without adding too many additional pieces into the mix. $175 AND UP AT FOOD52 Buy Now

Corelle Livingware 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6 Macy's Corelle Livingware 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6 Sleek and simple white dining sets are essential to let the colors of your brunch staples shine throughout the entire meal. $140 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Emma Egg Tray Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Emma Egg Tray Displaying your morning eggs -- for everyday breakfasts or weekend brunch -- has never looked cuter. $16 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 Anthropologie Anthropologie Selma Wine Glasses, Set of 2 These candy-colored wine classes will add a pretty, vintage-inspired touch to any brunch table. $32 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

For the Food

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Whether you're looking to order champagne to sip on a Sunday mimosa or something else, you can get your favorite beer, wine or liquor anytime on the Drizly website or app. The online alcohol delivery service will have your order at your door in under 60 minutes. There is a delivery fee of $5 for each order and a service fee of $1.99. Order Now

Pineapple Collaborative The Spring Set Pineapple Collaborative Pineapple Collaborative The Spring Set Start your brunch off right with some quality olive oil and herbed crackers. Pineapple Collaborative's Spring Set has both, so meal prep will be even easier for you. $45 AT PINEAPPLE COLLABORATIVE Buy Now

Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch Wolferman's Bakery Wolferman's Bakery Sweet and Savory Brunch If the idea of creating a homemade brunch sounds like too much this year, Wolferman's Bakery makes it for you. You'll find English muffins, sausage and cheese casserole and blueberry peach crisp. $80 AT WOLFERMAN'S BAKERY Buy Now

Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Who wouldn't love enjoying chocolate-covered strawberries on Easter Sunday? $40 AT SHARI'S BERRIES Buy Now

For the Decor

West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set West Elm West Elm Concrete Aluminum Outdoor Round Dining Table & Slope Chairs Set If you're planning to host an outdoor brunch for your friends and family, opt for a chic outdoor dining set with wicker chairs. $299 TO $1249 AT WEST ELM Buy Now

The Sill Plants The Sill The Sill Plants Add a fresh touch of greenery to your brunch setting with an order from The Sill. Buy Now

MCS World Ceramic Rabbit Home Ornament Set of 5 Bunnies Etsy MCS World Ceramic Rabbit Home Ornament Set of 5 Bunnies Get into the spirit of the spring season with these adorable ceramic rabbits, which will no doubt add a charming touch to your weekend brunch. $29 AT ETSY Buy Now

H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand H&M H&M Mango Wood Cake Stand Whether you use this to display your homemade dishes or an eye-catching floral arrangement, this wood cake stand is destined add a sophisticated touch to your meals. $25 AT H&M Buy Now

