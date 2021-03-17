Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Adidas, Skechers, Nike, Under Armour, & More

By Amy Sheridan
If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or you're a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, there are tons of options to shop with Amazon's Big Winter Sale

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is underway and right now, you can find loads of discounts on athletic shoes and sneakers from brand names including Nike, Skechers. Adidas, Reebok and more. We've searched through the catalog of running shoes, trainers and tennis shoes and rounded up some of our favorite deals to share but there's a lot more to explore.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneaker deals from Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoe


Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoe
These Nike Revolution Running Shoe features lightweight knit material to provide breathable support. Nike's Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoe is also available in 17 different colors.
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109)
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe


Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 cushioning technology provides ultra soft comfort in a super secure fit.
STARTING AT $52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker


Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
These are the staple Adidas shoes that are perfect for everyone. This Grand Court Adidas Sneaker can be worn with literally anything from a dress to sweatpants.
$33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker


Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
The Saucony Women's Xodus ISO3 Sneaker takes their award winning cushioning system to the max by making the midsole one of the most comfortable on the market.
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker


New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
These New Balance sneakers feature a midsole that delivers extremely lightweight cushioning and they are comfortable all-day wear. This sneaker comes in 35 different colors, for everyone's personal style.
$52 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers


Converse Men's Chuck Taylor Sneakers
Converse's Chuck Taylors are a spring must-have! These Converse sneakers are available in 20 different colors.
$45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe


Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 33% off at Amazon, while supplies last.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes


Vionic Women's Brisk Aimmy Walking Shoes
Oprah Winfrey herself is obsessed with this podiatrist-approved shoe brand. Vionic shoes are super comfortable and stylish and, yes, queen Oprah has a number of pairs from this great walking shoe brand. Not only are they built with comfort in mind, but many Vionic shoes carry the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a distinction reserved for footwear that promotes foot health and provides proper support. Blending fashion-forward style with comfort technology (like a biomechanically molded footbed and a shock-absorbing midsole), these slip-on shoes are the perfect travel shoes to keep your feet happy for miles ahead.
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $118)
Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker


Adidas Women's Sleek Sneaker
The Adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers made for the tennis court. The signature stripes are perforated in the leather shoe to mirror iconic tennis styles.     
$56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Superga 2790 Acotw


Superga 2790 Acotw
Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. They also come in three different colors.
$22.47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker


Lacoste Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
This Lacoste Men's Hydez Fashion Sneaker is crafted with imported leather and a soft, comfortable fabric lining.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Vionic Calina


Vionic Calina
Make a statement in these buttery-soft leather casual sneakers from Vionic. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Adidas Lite Racer Shoes


Adidas Lite Racer Shoes
These Adidas Lite Racer Shoes are the perfect slip-on sneaker for an adventure. 
$34 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe


Adidas Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 40% off the retail price. 
$77 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe


Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
This Mavia X Running Shoe provides maximum comfort while staying trendy. These knit Adidas sneakers feature freedom of movement and a plush midsole to cushion your arches even when you're pounding the pavement.    
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker


Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe


Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe


Asics Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
The new Asics GEL-Quick Walking Shoe brings value and performance together in one great looking shoe.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe


Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoe
The Mizuno Women's Wave Sky Waveknit 3 Running Shoes are breathable, lightweight, running shoes with ample support which counteracts the repetitive stress running puts on your entire body.
$95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe


Adidas Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one. They're designed to turbo-charge any activity. 
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker


Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)
Vionic Women's Keke Suede


Vionic Women's Keke Suede
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support. This Oprah-Loved sneakers are 75% off, while supplies last.
$30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker

Adidas Originals Child Stan Smith Sneaker
Adidas Originals Child's Stan Smith Sneaker
Show your little one love all year long with these adorable Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes with hearts. 
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker


Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. Shop now to get these Reebok classics for up to 33% off the original price. 
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe


Adidas Men's Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Mirror basketball legends in these shiny patent leather sneakers designed as a nod to the classic Adidas basketball shoes. They feature a rubber sole and lightweight cushioning so you can dunk in style and comfort.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)

