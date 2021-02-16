Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale for the Home: Deals on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

By ETonline Staff
With winter and the pandemic, we're all spending a bit more time at home right now, making our spaces worse for wear and in need of a little love. Lucky for us, there are some inexpensive solutions: Amazon's Big Winter Sale is exploding with a range of stylish home products to elevate your environment. 

Amazon's home decor selection has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more cozy with furniture. cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate Amazon's Big Winter Sale expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale has much more than items for the home -- it's offering up deep discounts on select items in electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

With its new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipmentface masks for exercisingself-help booksmeal kitsskincarefitness trackersleggingsactivewearrunning shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon's home decor deals are just a click away.

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home still available from Amazon's Big Winter Sale

JBL Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation
JBL LIVE 650BTNC - Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation
Amazon
JBL Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation
Whether you're working from home, learning from home or teaching from home, JBL's noise cancelling headphones can make your quarantine time easier. Shop now to get these headphones for $70 off the original price. 
$130 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
eufy by anker robot vac
Anker
Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews.  
$219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
Amazon
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It's an Amazon Choice product and you can get it now for 25% off the regular price.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother! 
$170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
Amazon
myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain
You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. 
$27 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40)
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple Airpods pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, take your music and conversations anywhere. They're an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $49 off the original price. 
$200 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
TaoTronics Air Purifier
TaoTronics Air Purifier for Home
Amazon
TaoTronics Air Purifier
Make the air in your home a little more breathable with the TaoTronics Air Purifier. 
$80 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Sterilizer Slow Cooker Rice Cooker Steamer Saute Yogurt Maker and Warmer 3 Quart 11 One-Touch Programs
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. It's compact size is great for small kitchens.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV.jpg
Amazon
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV
If you're thinking of sprucing up your outdoor space, consider splurging on the Samsung Terrace TV. Specially made to be used outdoors, this television can withstand the rain, snow and heat, and it has anti-reflection technology.
$2998 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $3500)
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.
$107 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Amazon
BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop
Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven
This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book.
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Amazon
SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk
Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. 
$289 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60 AT AMAZON
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Play music, soothing sounds of rain or keep up with the news anywhere in the house with the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker.
$100 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Lasko Ceramic Space Heater
Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon
Lasko Ceramic Space Heater
If there's a corner in your house that needs heating up, the Lasko 755320 Ceramic Space Heater can subtly warm a room and keep it cozy until spring. 
$53 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69)
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3150) Robot Vacuum
Treat your home to the luxurious Roomba that vacuums on its own at the touch of a button, featuring reactive sensor technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and automatic dirt disposal. 
$549 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $599)
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Doorbell with Video
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell 3
This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. 
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp, Black and Tan
Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp
Amazon
Silverwood CPLF1267E Floor Lamp, Black and Tan
There's no room that couldn't use a floor lamp. This one offers a mid-century tiki feel to brighten a room. Shop now to get it for 40% off the original price. 
$109 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $200)
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition
This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day this year. Right now, save 23% off the regular price while supplies last! 
$140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Bloc
Amazon
Cangshan Thomas Keller Signature Collection Swedish Powder Steel Forged, 3-Piece TAI Block
Available with black or white handles, this pairing and chef's knife set is a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and cutlery maker Cangshan. 
$265 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $300)
D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants
Terracotta Pots for Plants
Amazon
D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants
One of the easiest ways to perk up a room is with plants. These cute terracotta planters can be a classy home for your new greenery. Shop now to get them for 27% off the original price. 
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37)
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer
Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. 
$27 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33)
Auking Mini Projector 2020
AuKing Mini Projector 2020
Amazon
Auking Mini Projector 2020
The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. 
$79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $86)
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf
Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer.
$25 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30)
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable
Amazon
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable with Aux-in and Bluetooth
Gift this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 
$170 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $186)

