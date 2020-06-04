The best new diaper bags on the market look...well, nothing like diaper bags.

Major fashion brands and elevated baby labels want to transport your infant's accoutrements and assorted pumping gear in a stylish diaper bag without ruining your look.

The result: a sleek array of backpack, messenger bag, tote bag and more baby diaper bag options that transition easily wherever you go, each outfitted with so many inventive pockets and storage solutions that no one will ever guess you’re packing Cheddar Bunnies, a sippy cup and wet wipes. Trust, you’ll be tempted to carry these bags long after your kid grows out of diapers.

Ahead, shop ET Style’s chicest diaper bag picks.

Diaper Bag Fawn Design Anthropologie Diaper Bag Fawn Design This diaper-bag-and-backpack hybrid is a popular choice for good reason -- the faux leather material and gold hardware add to its elevated look and comes with six interior pockets, six exterior pockets, interchangeable backpack straps and messenger strap. $172 at Anthropologie

Madison Diaper Bag Backpack LeSportsac Nordstrom Rack Madison Diaper Bag Backpack LeSportsac Lightweight and durable, with optional stroller straps and a cute exterior pocket and pouch, this bag lets you go hands-free (and hides juice stains too). REGULARLY $150 $74.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Strand Sprout Tote Herschel Herschel Strand Sprout Tote Herschel Like the rest of its line, Herschel’s take on the diaper bag is well-priced and roomy, with an optional adjustable cross-body strap and interior compartment dividers. What more could you need? $109.99 at Herschel

Diaper Bag Stokke Bloomingdale's Diaper Bag Stokke This minimalist option from top baby-gear brand Stokke transitions from shoulder bag to backpack to hanging handily from your stroller. It also comes with a removable changing purse and a waterproof side pocket for bottles. $149 at Bloomingdale's

Grommet Diaper Bag Milly Minis Saks Off Fifth Grommet Diaper Bag Milly Minis With removable, adjustable shoulder straps, elasticized pockets and a changing pad that says “Trouble Maker,” Milly’s take on the diaper bag is both witty and practical. We love the edgy grommet detail, too. REGULARLY $375 $133.97 at Saks Off Fifth

Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Knocked Up Baby Bag Rebecca Minkoff Part mom, part CEO. This super-versatile nylon bag with leather trim and matching changing pad can take you and the babe literally anywhere. Take 30% off by entering the code WFH30 at checkout. $345 at Rebecca Minkoff

Zipped Changing Bag Stella McCartney Kids Farfetch Zipped Changing Bag Stella McCartney Kids Stella’s kid gear is A+, and this spacious bag with an adjustable shoulder strap, front zip and flap pockets is no exception. (Plus, it can double as your gym bag when it's not stuffed with diapers.) REGULARLY $345 $244 at Farfetch

Logo Flap Diaper Bag Burberry Neiman Marcus Logo Flap Diaper Bag Burberry If you're looking to invest in a luxurious designer diaper bag, Burberry comes through with a roomy statement option you’ll use to pack up all your kid’s stuff -- and, eventually, your own. $1,050 at Neiman Marcus

Diaper Bag FEED FEED Diaper Bag FEED Do good for children around the world while also packing all the Cheerios you could ever need for your own, thanks to this utilitarian option from socially conscious brand FEED. A purchase of this diaper bag will provide one year of micronutrients to a mother and child in need. $148 at FEED

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

