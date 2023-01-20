Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. Now through February 8, the Patagonia Winter Sale is taking up to 40% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for the new year, the Patagonia Winter Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles like Synchilla fleece jackets, Better Sweaters, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.

Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or something more heavy duty to keep you comfortable on coldest nights, Patagonia's winter deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.

Shop our top picks from Patagonia's Winter Sale below.

Best Patagonia Winter Deals for Men

Men's Nano Puff Vest Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Vest Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option. $179 $107 Shop Now

Best Patagonia Winter Deals for Women

Women's Nano Puff Jacket Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Jacket If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go. $229 $137 Shop Now

