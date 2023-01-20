Save Up to 40% on Puffer Jackets, Baggies, and More Outdoor Apparel During Patagonia's Winter Sale
Patagonia deals are rare, so when the brand has a sale, we take notice. Their gear not only looks great, but everything is durable, reliable, and even eco-friendly. Now through February 8, the Patagonia Winter Sale is taking up to 40% off outdoor clothing and gear for men, women, and kids. There are also discounts on travel bags like duffels and backpacks for your upcoming adventures. As we gear up for the new year, the Patagonia Winter Sale has some seriously good wardrobe staples from rainwear to high-quality outerwear to upgrade your gear closet.
Just about every category of outdoor-friendly apparel you can imagine is on sale now at Patagonia. Best-selling styles like Synchilla fleece jackets, Better Sweaters, and Nano Puff hoodies are massively marked down. You can discover deep discounts on Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies shorts and even the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket for the frigid winter weather.
Patagonia has been using recycled materials like Synchilla fleece since 1985 and you'll find a variety of environmentally friendly gear and styles for all your outdoor activities. Whether you're looking for a new flannel shirt or something more heavy duty to keep you comfortable on coldest nights, Patagonia's winter deals are sure to equip you for the trails, the slopes, or just a walk around the neighborhood.
Shop our top picks from Patagonia's Winter Sale below.
Best Patagonia Winter Deals for Men
Patagonia's newly redesigned Down Sweater is lightweight, insulated and windproof, providing perfect warmth for just about everything.
This soft jacket is stylish and practical, and made of 100% recycled polyester micro-pile fleece to keep you comfortably cozy at home or outside.
For a warm and versatile reversible full-zip jacket, this Patagonia style is made of super-soft Silent Down fabric and high-pile fleece.
Patagonia's multifunctional shorts are designed for days in and out of the water. Equally durable as they are comfortable, Baggies will become your go-to year after year.
This classic black pocket tee is not only stylish, but it is also made from 100% recycled materials.
Like the über-popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, this vest is great for everyday wear when a coat is too much but going without a jacket isn't an option.
This long-sleeved shirt will keep you cool and protected on the trails and is a great layering piece in chillier weather.
Best Patagonia Winter Deals for Women
This retro fleece jacket can keep you warm even in the coldest weather.
If you're having an active day out, the water-proof Nano Puff Jacket is useful to have on hand. You can compress it and fit it into a small bag and take it everywhere you may go.
If you're out running errands or camping, this Patagonia sweater fleece jacket will keep you warm when the sun goes down.
These tights are performance-oriented, meaning that they'll support you from low-impact yoga to more arduous running, climbing, and hiking.
Perfect for these in-between-weather days, carry this snap t pullover with you when a winter jacket is too much and fall weather seems a bit unpredictable.
This versatile hoody can be used in cool temperatures along with hot. It offers sun protection and is light and breathable.
