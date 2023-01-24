It's the frigid start of the new year that makes us thankful UGGs made a comeback. With the winter in full swing, at the top of our wish list are cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe, especially with Nordstrom and Amazon's best UGG deals.

To keep you warm and cozy this season, shoppers can save nowon some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. Plus, these cozy essentials make the perfect gift, especially with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace the cold and shop the best UGG deals, no matter where the winter takes you.