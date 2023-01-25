Shopping

The 20 Best Men's and Women's Winter Fashion Deals at Amazon: Shop UGG, Levi's, adidas & More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon essentials and more, there's no better time to save on winter fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the best deals to shop during the Amazon Winter Fashion Sale.

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is basics. Starting at just $12, you can stock up on soft sweaters and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, ultra-warm jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more. 

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop during Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale. Below, shop our favorite fashion deals from Amazon — while they're still in stock.

Women's Fashion on Sale at Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans — available in both straight and plus sizes.

$80$70
Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Unisex Adult Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Dr. Martens Chelsea Boot

Understated and durable, Chelsea boots go with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. Usually these Dr. Martens cost $170, but right now they're on sale for over 30% off.

$170$115
Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High-Waist Side-Pocket Yoga Legging
Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High-Waist Legging
Amazon
Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High-Waist Side-Pocket Yoga Legging

Take 45% off these high-waisted yoga leggings with pockets, available in a rainbow of colors.

$30$16
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
Amazon
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer

Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm all winter long.

$248$173
Daily Ritual Women's Fine Gauge Stretch Polo Ribbed Cardigan
Daily Ritual Women's Fine Gauge Stretch Polo Ribbed Cardigan
Amazon
Daily Ritual Women's Fine Gauge Stretch Polo Ribbed Cardigan

Throw this ribbed cardigan over your favorite dress, tank top or tee, or wear it on its own for an extra layer of warmth and style.

$40$17 AND UP
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Amazon
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

A good blazer adds sophistication to any look, and this option from The Drop comes in eight colors, including this mocha brown.

$75$41 AND UP
Madden Girl Women's Tippah Fashion Boot
Madden Girl Women's Tippah Fashion Boot
Amazon
Madden Girl Women's Tippah Fashion Boot

These Chelsea-style boots from Madden Girl get an extra edge with a chunky platform heel.

$89$49
GUESS Women's Essential Long Sleeve Lana Dress
GUESS Women's Essential Long Sleeve Lana Dress
Amazon
GUESS Women's Essential Long Sleeve Lana Dress

We love a sweater dress for the colder months, and this keyhole-neck ribbed dress looks especially cute with knee-high boots.

$108$61 AND UP
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$51
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper

Not only are these cozy UGGs the perfect house shoes, but right now they're also 30% off. 

$100$70

Men's Fashion on Sale at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2
Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2

You can never have too many T-shirts, especially when they're made of soft 100% cotton.

$17$12
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from adidas feature a gripping sole for tackling any terrain.

$210$105
Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Stretch Poplin Shirt
Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Stretch Poplin Shirt
Amazon
Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Stretch Poplin Shirt

A touch of elastane gives these cotton button-up shirts — available in over 20 colors and patterns — a little extra comfort and stretch.

$27$19
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans

These 100% cotton jeans from Calvin Klein will break in and soften overtime for a perfect fit.

$90$27 AND UP
A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Men's Wool Mix Zip Up Jacket - Navy
A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Men's Wool Mix Zip Up Jacket
Amazon
A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Men's Wool Mix Zip Up Jacket - Navy

Stay warm and stylish in this wool-blend zip-up jacket from Armani Exchange.

$280$108
UGG Men's Scuff Corduroy Ii Slipper
UGG Men's Scuff Corduroy Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Men's Scuff Corduroy Ii Slipper

Level up your loungewear with a pair of wool and sheepskin slippers with a cushioned foam footbed.

$80$56
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater

Stay cozy in a cream-colored cotton rugby sweater, available in sizes XS-XXL

$33$18
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Amazon
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer

For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.

$110$51 AND UP
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
Amazon
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants

Save up to 50% on these classic adidas track pants, complete with a drawstring waistband and signature stripe details.

$90$40 AND UP
Amazon Essentials Men's Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Teddy Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

"This is a really comfortable fleece jacket!" one five-star reviewer raved about this lined teddy jacket. "It keeps me very warm - sometimes too much and I have to zip it open. It is well made and fits as expected. For the price, this is a great deal."

$37$19 AND UP

