Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is Over 20% Off During Amazon's Beauty Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The facial spray that Kendall Jenner uses is currently on sale during Amazon's Beauty Sale. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea is now 22% off at Amazon for just $9.60 (regularly $12). The spray is also included in a Spritz Mist Facial Glow trio (now $16.63, regularly $21) which features the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray, as well as the Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray. 

The model spritzed the popular Mario Badescu Facial Spray on before applying makeup in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video in which she shared her beauty routine. The sprays are loved by celebs and influencers alike for their cooling and hydrating effects.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

This Kendall Jenner-approved cooling mist relies on aloe and cucumber ingredients to help nourish the skin and leave it looking radiant.

$12$10
Mario Badescu The Facial Spray Trio Collection

This three-piece collection featuring Mario Badescu‘s most-beloved face mists — rose, green tea and cucumber, and lavender — aims to address dryness and leave the skin feeling hydrated.

$21$17

Many Mario Badescu products are currently at least 20% off during Amazon's Beauty Sale which runs until April 8. Other popular items from the beauty brand include the Mario Badescu Acne Control Kit including the popular drying lotion, a trio of infused lip balms and a five-piece set that helps users achieve brighter skin.

Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Collection

Originally released for Christmas, you can now save even more on this cleansing and hydrating collection from Mario Badescu. It includes a facial spray, a gentle cleanser, dew drops, eye cream and more.

$28$22
Mario Badescu Facial Spray and Mask Duo

Get Kendall Jenners' facial mist along with a hydrating facial mask when you save on this duo from Mario Badescu. 

$21$17
Mario Badescu Radiant Skin Trio Kit

On the hunt for products that will give you glowing and radiant skin? Give this Radiant Skin Trio a try. The cleanser, mask and spray can help hydrate skin and potentially improve the appearance of skin over time. 

$41$33
Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit

If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask.

$50$40
Mario Badescu Body Breakout Kit for Chest, Back and Shoulders

Warm, sunny weather means sunscreen and sweat which makes the perfect environment for breakouts. Better keep body acne at bay with this body soap and cleansing lotion.

$22$18

