The facial spray that Kendall Jenner uses is currently on sale during Amazon's Beauty Sale. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea is now 22% off at Amazon for just $9.60 (regularly $12). The spray is also included in a Spritz Mist Facial Glow trio (now $16.63, regularly $21) which features the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray, as well as the Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender spray.

The model spritzed the popular Mario Badescu Facial Spray on before applying makeup in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video in which she shared her beauty routine. The sprays are loved by celebs and influencers alike for their cooling and hydrating effects.

Many Mario Badescu products are currently at least 20% off during Amazon's Beauty Sale which runs until April 8. Other popular items from the beauty brand include the Mario Badescu Acne Control Kit including the popular drying lotion, a trio of infused lip balms and a five-piece set that helps users achieve brighter skin.

Mario Badescu Radiant Skin Trio Kit Amazon Mario Badescu Radiant Skin Trio Kit On the hunt for products that will give you glowing and radiant skin? Give this Radiant Skin Trio a try. The cleanser, mask and spray can help hydrate skin and potentially improve the appearance of skin over time. $41 $33 Shop Now

Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit Amazon Mario Badescu Essentials 5-Piece Kit If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask. $50 $40 Shop Now

