Sales & Deals

Tons of Popular PS5 Games Are on Sale at Amazon October Prime Day, from Spider-Man to Madden 24

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
PlayStation
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:15 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

The Sony PlayStation 5, along with many games, are on sale for Prime Day. Save on Marvel's Spider-Man, The Last of Us, and more.

Amazon's October Prime Day ends today, so if you're still looking for early Holiday gifts for the Playstation lovers in your life there are tons of deals on PS 5 games right now. Some of the most popular PS5 games are now on sale and we're even seeing newer releases receiving decent discounts after launch. Amazon is offering steep discounts on PS5 games, marking big titles down by up to 68% off.

The new Spider-Man 2 game and limited-edition console are coming in the next months. If you want to catch up on the game series, you can get 44% off the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This unmissable bundle includes all three chapters in the award-winning Marvel's Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 system.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

$70 $39

Shop Now

Amazon's Prime Day PS5 game deals ends tonight, so now's the time to score the titles you've been eyeing for less without having to wait until Black Friday. More highlights from the PS5 sale include the director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima on sale for $30, the suspenseful sci-fi Returnal for $30, and action-RPG epic God of War Ragnarök for $50. 

Below, we’ve gathered all the best Prime Day PS5 game deals available on Amazon right now. 

Best Prime Day PS5 Game Deals 2023

Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24
Amazon

Madden NFL 24

An enhanced gaming experience with more realistic character movement and smarter AI to thread the needle with accuracy using new throw animations and anticipate more authentic defensive reactions.

$70 $43

Shop Now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare®, fight alongside friends in a truly immersive experience featuring new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on enemies.

$70 $38

Shop Now

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

$70 $30

Shop Now

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I
Amazon

The Last of Us Part I

Relive the beloved game that started it all – rebuilt for the PS5 console. Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

$70 $46

Shop Now

Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls
Amazon

Demon's Souls

Get 57% off the remake of a PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance.

$70 $30

Shop Now

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
Amazon

Elden Ring

Journey through the Lands Between in this fantasy game.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West
Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West

Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West - a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

$70 $39

Shop Now

Returnal

Returnal
Amazon

Returnal

Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. You'll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. 

$70 $29

Shop Now

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök
Amazon

God of War Ragnarök

Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7
Amazon

Gran Turismo 7

With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.

$70 $59

Shop Now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The intergalactic adventurers are back with Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart. Help them stop a robotic Emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in line.

$70 $30

Shop Now

 

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon October Prime Day 2023: Shop the Best Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Game Deals Available Now

Sales & Deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2023: Shop the Best Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Game Deals Available Now

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Beauty and More

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50: Shop Sony, Laneige, adidas and More

Sales & Deals

The Best October Amazon Prime Day Holiday Gifts on Sale for Under $50: Shop Sony, Laneige, adidas and More

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals

Tech

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Protect Your Console on the Go

Tech

10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Protect Your Console on the Go

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

The PS5 DualSense Controller Gets Its Best-Ever Discount at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The PS5 DualSense Controller Gets Its Best-Ever Discount at Amazon

Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller

Tech

Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Best Lists

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Shopping

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Tags: