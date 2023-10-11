Sales & Deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2023: Shop the Best Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Game Deals Available Now

Amazon October Prime Day 2023: Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:49 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

From the Switch itself to best-selling games, power up with these great gaming deals.

Ready to get your game on?

Amazon October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are live now. The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular video game consoles around, especially with its ability to game on the go. With massive markdowns on Nintendo Switch games and equipment, it's a great time to secure best-selling Switch products.

Shop October Prime Day Nintendo Deals

If you've been looking to grab a Nintendo Switch or grab one as a gift for a loved one this upcoming holiday season, the best option for buying a Switch console right now is the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. While only $5 more than the standard Nintendo Switch, the bundle features a full digital game download of the ever-popular Mario racing game and three months of a Nintendo Switch online membership—a value of $68 if purchased separately.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Amazon

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game. 

Right now, you can get numerous beloved Nintendo Switch games at a fraction of the cost, including some of Mario's greatest hits, like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are also massive markdowns on best-selling Nintendo Switch accessories.

Below, shop the best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on Nintendo Switch products.

Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

The G Astro A30 headset has a lengthy 27 hours of playback. It's lightweight with clear sound and memory foam ear cups.

$230 $179

Shop Now

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch

Consider a case that pays tribute to your favorite game. 

$20 $16

Shop Now

KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station

KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station
Amazon

KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station

With the ability to charge six joycon controllers simultaneously, this charging station ensures you won't run out of juice mid-game.

$23 $12

Shop Now

Heiying Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch

Heiying Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

Heiying Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch

Keep all your games organized and in one spot with this case that zips up to look like an old-school Game Boy. 

$23 $18

Shop Now

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller
Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller

If you prefer playing with a larger controller, consider this one with a Princess Peach design.

$28 $19

Shop Now

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
Amazon

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

For a more affordable headset option, consider this highly rated set that's currently 43% off. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch

Snag this hard-shell, shockproof case with handy mesh pockets inside in a variety of colors.

$18 $14

Shop Now

Codogoy Switch Sports Accessories Bundle

Codogoy Switch Sports Accessories Bundle
Amazon

Codogoy Switch Sports Accessories Bundle

Take your sports gaming to the next level with these accessories.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition
Amazon

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition

Those who love Minecraft won't want to miss out on the latest game: Minecraft Legends.

$50 $38

Shop Now

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack
Amazon

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack

It's two games in one! Sonic Mania offers the traditional Sonic gaming experience while Team Sonic Racing takes the character's speed to the race track. 

$40 $25

Shop Now

Just Dance 2023 Edition & Pin Set

Just Dance 2023 Edition & Pin Set
Amazon

Just Dance 2023 Edition & Pin Set

Get your groove on and dance along with artists like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and BTS in this unique music game. Sweat it out with unique choreography and match their moves solo or online against other dancers. Plus, you'll get three enamel pins.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush
Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Hit a hole-in-one with Mario and the rest of the colorful Nintendo cast for a wacky take on the classic game of golf. Play alone or with friends through Standard Golf, Speed Golf, story mode, and more — all with special power-ups and other fun twists.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Amazon/Nintendo

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Explore an all-new world where Mario characters and the zany Rabbids collide. Build a team of three heroes and rescue Sparks across the galaxy throughout a variety of turn-based battles filled with fun and familiar quirks from the Mario universe as the story continues from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts
Amazon

Gang Beasts

Delivering laughs and endless entertainment, Gang Beasts is a multi-player game that is as absurd as it is fun.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Cuphead

Cuphead
Cuphead

Cuphead

Based on the 1930s animation, Cuphead is a highly rated run-and-gun action game.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II
Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II

This traditional role-playing game invites you to play as one of eight travelers with a unique story behind them. It combines 2D and HD graphics for a unique fusion of old and new-school looks that lends a timeless feel. Swap between characters to experience rich storytelling from a variety of unique viewpoints, with different mechanics and systems to explore throughout.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
Amazon/Nintendo

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation.

$30 $20

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

