Ready to get your game on?

Amazon October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are live now. The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular video game consoles around, especially with its ability to game on the go. With massive markdowns on Nintendo Switch games and equipment, it's a great time to secure best-selling Switch products.

Shop October Prime Day Nintendo Deals

If you've been looking to grab a Nintendo Switch or grab one as a gift for a loved one this upcoming holiday season, the best option for buying a Switch console right now is the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. While only $5 more than the standard Nintendo Switch, the bundle features a full digital game download of the ever-popular Mario racing game and three months of a Nintendo Switch online membership—a value of $68 if purchased separately.

Right now, you can get numerous beloved Nintendo Switch games at a fraction of the cost, including some of Mario's greatest hits, like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are also massive markdowns on best-selling Nintendo Switch accessories.

Below, shop the best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on Nintendo Switch products.

Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Mario Golf: Super Rush Amazon/Nintendo Mario Golf: Super Rush Hit a hole-in-one with Mario and the rest of the colorful Nintendo cast for a wacky take on the classic game of golf. Play alone or with friends through Standard Golf, Speed Golf, story mode, and more — all with special power-ups and other fun twists. $60 $40 Shop Now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Amazon/Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Explore an all-new world where Mario characters and the zany Rabbids collide. Build a team of three heroes and rescue Sparks across the galaxy throughout a variety of turn-based battles filled with fun and familiar quirks from the Mario universe as the story continues from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. $60 $30 Shop Now

Gang Beasts Amazon Gang Beasts Delivering laughs and endless entertainment, Gang Beasts is a multi-player game that is as absurd as it is fun. $35 $25 Shop Now

Cuphead Amazon Cuphead Based on the 1930s animation, Cuphead is a highly rated run-and-gun action game. $40 $25 Shop Now

Octopath Traveler II Amazon/Nintendo Octopath Traveler II This traditional role-playing game invites you to play as one of eight travelers with a unique story behind them. It combines 2D and HD graphics for a unique fusion of old and new-school looks that lends a timeless feel. Swap between characters to experience rich storytelling from a variety of unique viewpoints, with different mechanics and systems to explore throughout. $60 $42 Shop Now

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Amazon/Nintendo Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation. $30 $20 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.