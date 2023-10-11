From the Switch itself to best-selling games, power up with these great gaming deals.
Amazon October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are live now. The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular video game consoles around, especially with its ability to game on the go. With massive markdowns on Nintendo Switch games and equipment, it's a great time to secure best-selling Switch products.
If you've been looking to grab a Nintendo Switch or grab one as a gift for a loved one this upcoming holiday season, the best option for buying a Switch console right now is the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. While only $5 more than the standard Nintendo Switch, the bundle features a full digital game download of the ever-popular Mario racing game and three months of a Nintendo Switch online membership—a value of $68 if purchased separately.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Right now, you can get numerous beloved Nintendo Switch games at a fraction of the cost, including some of Mario's greatest hits, like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. There are also massive markdowns on best-selling Nintendo Switch accessories.
Below, shop the best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals on Nintendo Switch products.
Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
Logitech G Astro A30 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
The G Astro A30 headset has a lengthy 27 hours of playback. It's lightweight with clear sound and memory foam ear cups.
PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch
Consider a case that pays tribute to your favorite game.
KDD Switch Controller Charging Dock Station
With the ability to charge six joycon controllers simultaneously, this charging station ensures you won't run out of juice mid-game.
Heiying Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch
Keep all your games organized and in one spot with this case that zips up to look like an old-school Game Boy.
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Wired Controller
If you prefer playing with a larger controller, consider this one with a Princess Peach design.
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
For a more affordable headset option, consider this highly rated set that's currently 43% off.
Fintie Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Snag this hard-shell, shockproof case with handy mesh pockets inside in a variety of colors.
Codogoy Switch Sports Accessories Bundle
Take your sports gaming to the next level with these accessories.
Best October Prime Day Nintendo Switch Game Deals
Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition
Those who love Minecraft won't want to miss out on the latest game: Minecraft Legends.
Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack
It's two games in one! Sonic Mania offers the traditional Sonic gaming experience while Team Sonic Racing takes the character's speed to the race track.
Just Dance 2023 Edition & Pin Set
Get your groove on and dance along with artists like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and BTS in this unique music game. Sweat it out with unique choreography and match their moves solo or online against other dancers. Plus, you'll get three enamel pins.
Mario Golf: Super Rush
Hit a hole-in-one with Mario and the rest of the colorful Nintendo cast for a wacky take on the classic game of golf. Play alone or with friends through Standard Golf, Speed Golf, story mode, and more — all with special power-ups and other fun twists.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Explore an all-new world where Mario characters and the zany Rabbids collide. Build a team of three heroes and rescue Sparks across the galaxy throughout a variety of turn-based battles filled with fun and familiar quirks from the Mario universe as the story continues from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Gang Beasts
Delivering laughs and endless entertainment, Gang Beasts is a multi-player game that is as absurd as it is fun.
Cuphead
Based on the 1930s animation, Cuphead is a highly rated run-and-gun action game.
Octopath Traveler II
This traditional role-playing game invites you to play as one of eight travelers with a unique story behind them. It combines 2D and HD graphics for a unique fusion of old and new-school looks that lends a timeless feel. Swap between characters to experience rich storytelling from a variety of unique viewpoints, with different mechanics and systems to explore throughout.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted
Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation.
