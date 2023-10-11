It's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.
There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, they key is to start early. That's why Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Amazon Prime Day, is going strong through midnight tonight and offers Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Hot Wheels, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.
If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.
We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless October Prime Day deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.
Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to cart.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5
Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set
Take their favorite characters with them everywhere you go with these portable Peppa Pig play figures.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset
Perfect for the kid who loves a McDonald's Happy Meal, this Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Set will let their creativity run free.
Goopow Kids Camera Toys
This best-selling kids' camera comes complete with a 32GB memory card.
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
Consider their Halloween costumes crossed off the list with this officially licensed dress-up trunk.
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
For future bakers, this pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light.
LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Little chefs will love this singing oven.
Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone.
ThinkFun Zingo Bingo Award Winning Preschool Game
Help early readers improve their skills with this fun twist on the classic bingo game.
Joyin 16" Large Garbage Truck Toys
Let their imagination run wild with this garbage truck.
Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.
Giant Candy Land Board Game
It's the classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set
Bundled in a colorful case, this art set has everything the artistic child needs: 64 crayons, 20 colored pencils, 40 markers and 15 pieces of paper for a blank canvas.
Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit
Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations.
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
They'll have so much fun unboxing this surprise mini doll, little sister and pet that unfolds into a playset.
Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Using this kit from National Geographic, kids can complete over 15 science experiments.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.
LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic™ Dolls
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine and fun accessories.
Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.
Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.
Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this Amazon October Prime Day deal.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.
Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.
Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet not only is a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster
Those of all ages can enjoy a Nerf fight.
Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.
National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel Kit
Created by professional potters, this pottery wheel from National Geographic includes everything your child needs to start crafting pottery.
