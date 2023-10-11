There's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of the holidays when you're a child. To make sure the festive season is special for your little one this year, they key is to start early. That's why Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time to start stocking up on holiday gifts.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Amazon Prime Day, is going strong through midnight tonight and offers Black Friday-level deals sitewide, including coveted gifts from popular brands like LEGO, Hot Wheels, and LOL Surprise Dolls. We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. There are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages.

If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, there are many toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery wheels and drawing sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also in stock to snag before they sell out closer to the holidays.

We've kept up with all the trends and know what your kids want this holiday season. Rather than you sifting through the almost endless October Prime Day deals, we've done the work for you, finding the best gifts for every child on your list.

Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents by age that you'll want to add to cart.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5

Giant Candy Land Board Game Amazon Giant Candy Land Board Game It's the classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first. $30 $19 Shop Now

Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit Amazon Elmer's All-Star Slime Kit Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. $40 $26 Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Amazon Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns. $65 $39 Shop Now

Best Amazon October Prime Day Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: