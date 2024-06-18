Revamp your summer wardrobe with the best Amazon deals on men's clothing and sneakers available today.
Summer officially starts on June 20, and with heat waves making their way across the U.S., now is the time for a wardrobe refresh. We know stocking your closet with enough t-shirts, shorts, and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to revitalize your everyday essentials.
Ahead of Prime Day 2024 in July, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on men's clothing and summer wardrobe staples. Whether you're heading to the office, beach, or gym, the best menswear deals on Amazon have you covered. Get up to 70% off best-selling brands like Nike, Under Armour, Levi's, Gap and more.
From vacation-ready linen shirts to sneakers for every day of the week, there are tons of discounts on new-season items that don't often go on sale. Ahead, gear up for the sunny season and shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals available on Amazon today.
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts
adidas Men's Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt
Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on trend all day long in this tee.
Vince Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt
Wear this linen shirt with jeans, chinos, or over your swim trunks on your next beach vacation.
Jmierr Striped Cotton Beach Shirt
Get 50% off this summer wardrobe essential that features an easy, flattering fit.
GAP Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Made for work or for the weekends, this timeless polo gives any outfit a clean look for just $14.
Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo
Built to be everything you need this summer, Under Armour Tech polos are loose, light, and keep you cool — on and off the golf course.
Coofandy Men's Linen Shirt
Amazon's best-selling linen shirt brings a little vacation style to your summer look. Plus, it's breathable and lightweight to keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day.
Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Stay cool and comfortable this spring in this super-soft polo shirt from Hanes, featuring X-Temp technology that adapts to your body temperature.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts
Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton crew neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shorts
Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts
Under Armour's most popular running shorts are airy to keep you cool and stretchy to let you move.
Nike Men's Flex Stride 5" Shorts
Designed for running, the Nike Stride Shorts have a lightweight feel made for unrestricted movement. Need to take a phone along? They've got a pocket at the back geared just for your device.
Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short
You don't want to miss this deal on Volcom's relaxed-fit shorts. These are perfect for everyday wear over the spring.
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Classic and comfortable, these lightweight jersey shorts come in 14 other colors.
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.
Champion Men's Jogger
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger.
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe
The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper.
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe
Whether you're looking for the perfect workout sneaker or you just need comfortable kicks for the season, this is a deal you can't resist.
Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes
Soft shock absorption, a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned midsole provide plenty of comfort and support in a stylish package.
Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker
Designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, this sneaker offers effortless style and comfort.
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of sneakers.
ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes
These sporty sneakers are fitted with a GEL technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.
