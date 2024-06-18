Shop
The Best Men's Clothing Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 70% on Nike, Vince, Under Armour and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Menswear
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:59 AM PDT, June 18, 2024

Revamp your summer wardrobe with the best Amazon deals on men's clothing and sneakers available today.

Summer officially starts on June 20, and with heat waves making their way across the U.S., now is the time for a wardrobe refresh. We know stocking your closet with enough t-shirts, shorts, and shoes to make it through the season can wreak havoc on your wallet, but you don't have to spend a fortune to revitalize your everyday essentials.

Ahead of Prime Day 2024 in July, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on men's clothing and summer wardrobe staples. Whether you're heading to the office, beach, or gym, the best menswear deals on Amazon have you covered. Get up to 70% off best-selling brands like Nike, Under Armour, Levi's, Gap and more. 

From vacation-ready linen shirts to sneakers for every day of the week, there are tons of discounts on new-season items that don't often go on sale. Ahead, gear up for the sunny season and shop our top picks for the best men's clothing deals available on Amazon today.

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shirts

adidas Men's Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt

adidas Men's Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt

Whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands, you'll feel comfortable and on trend all day long in this tee. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Vince Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt

Vince Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt
Amazon

Vince Linen Short-Sleeve Shirt

Wear this linen shirt with jeans, chinos, or over your swim trunks on your next beach vacation.

$185 $144

Shop Now

Jmierr Striped Cotton Beach Shirt

Jmierr Striped Cotton Beach Shirt
Amazon

Jmierr Striped Cotton Beach Shirt

Get 50% off this summer wardrobe essential that features an easy, flattering fit. 

$36 $18

Shop Now

GAP Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirt

GAP Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon

GAP Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirt

Made for work or for the weekends, this timeless polo gives any outfit a clean look for just $14.

$17 $14

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

Built to be everything you need this summer, Under Armour Tech polos are loose, light, and keep you cool — on and off the golf course.

$40 $26

Shop Now

Coofandy Men's Linen Shirt

Coofandy Men's Linen Shirt
Amazon

Coofandy Men's Linen Shirt

Amazon's best-selling linen shirt brings a little vacation style to your summer look. Plus, it's breathable and lightweight to keep you feeling cool and comfortable all day.

$35 $30

Shop Now

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Amazon

Hanes Men’s X-Temp Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Stay cool and comfortable this spring in this super-soft polo shirt from Hanes, featuring X-Temp technology that adapts to your body temperature.

$19 $14

With Coupon

Shop Now

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton crew neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$40 $28

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shorts

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts
Amazon

Under Armour Launch Run 5" Shorts

Under Armour's most popular running shorts are airy to keep you cool and stretchy to let you move.

$35 $27

Shop Now

Nike Men's Flex Stride 5" Shorts

Nike Men's Flex Stride 5" Shorts
Amazon

Nike Men's Flex Stride 5" Shorts

Designed for running, the Nike Stride Shorts have a lightweight feel made for unrestricted movement. Need to take a phone along? They've got a pocket at the back geared just for your device.

$65 $49

Shop Now

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short
Amazon

Volcom Men's Vmonty Stretch Chino Short

You don't want to miss this deal on Volcom's relaxed-fit shorts. These are perfect for everyday wear over the spring.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon

Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Classic and comfortable, these lightweight jersey shorts come in 14 other colors.  

$25 $15

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Pants

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Champion Men's Jogger

Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon

Champion Men's Jogger

Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 

$35 $21

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Shoes

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe

The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement. 

$190 $91

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.

$170 $117

Shop Now

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper.

$70 $63

Shop Now

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe
Amazon

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoe

Whether you're looking for the perfect workout sneaker or you just need comfortable kicks for the season, this is a deal you can't resist. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85 $45

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoes

Soft shock absorption, a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned midsole provide plenty of comfort and support in a stylish package.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Men's Ultra Flex 3.0 Right Away Hands Free Slip-in Sneaker

Designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow and Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, this sneaker offers effortless style and comfort.

$90 $61

Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker
Amazon

Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of sneakers.

$128 $82

Shop Now

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Men's Gel-Venture 9 Shoes

These sporty sneakers are fitted with a GEL technology cushioning system that promotes added comfort for any athletic excursion.

$75 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

