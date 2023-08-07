Sales & Deals

The PS5 DualSense Controller Gets Its Best-Ever Discount at Amazon for 30% Off

By ETonline Staff
PS5 DualSense Controller
This week is starting off with some unbelievable PlayStation 5 deals at major retailers. Not only did the PS5 receive its first outright discount, but now several games and even the DualSense controller are on sale as well. This is a rare chance to snag Sony's next-gen console and controller on sale.

The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. It's always a good idea to have an extra controller on hand to play your favorite games with friends. You can score 30% off a DualSense controller, which drops the price down to $49. 

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Right now, you can score a PS5 DualSense controller for 30% off at Amazon.

$70$49

These discounts on the PS5 console and controller are coming just before some of the biggest video games of the year launch. Lies of P and Spider-Man 2 will be hitting shelves in September and October respectively. And these aren't the only PS5 back-to-school deals available right now. You can save on tons of great games to play on your PS5. 

Below, shop the most notable PlayStation Back to School gaming deals on consoles and PS5 games.

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5

Get $50 off a new PS5 at Best Buy and Amazon. This first-ever discount is the perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up the console before Spider-Man 2 comes out.

$500$450 AT BEST BUY
$500$449 AT AMAZON
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

$70$39
God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök

Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes.

$70$49
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Roam vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

$70$30
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7

With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making.

$70$46

