This week is starting off with some unbelievable PlayStation 5 deals at major retailers. Not only did the PS5 receive its first outright discount, but now several games and even the DualSense controller are on sale as well. This is a rare chance to snag Sony's next-gen console and controller on sale.

The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. It's always a good idea to have an extra controller on hand to play your favorite games with friends. You can score 30% off a DualSense controller, which drops the price down to $49.

These discounts on the PS5 console and controller are coming just before some of the biggest video games of the year launch. Lies of P and Spider-Man 2 will be hitting shelves in September and October respectively. And these aren't the only PS5 back-to-school deals available right now. You can save on tons of great games to play on your PS5.

Below, shop the most notable PlayStation Back to School gaming deals on consoles and PS5 games.

Sony PlayStation 5 Best Buy Sony PlayStation 5 Get $50 off a new PS5 at Best Buy and Amazon. This first-ever discount is the perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up the console before Spider-Man 2 comes out. $500 $450 AT BEST BUY Shop Now $500 $449 AT AMAZON Shop Now

God of War Ragnarök Amazon God of War Ragnarök Venture through all Nine Realms towards the prophesied battle that will end the world. Vanquish Norse gods and monsters alike in fluid, expressive combat. Explore in wonder through stunning mythological landscapes. $70 $49 Shop Now

Gran Turismo 7 Amazon Gran Turismo 7 With the return of classic cars, iconic tracks, and fan-favourite modes like GT Simulation and Sport Mode - Gran Turismo 7 is the complete Real Driving Simulator, 25 years in the making. $70 $46 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals

10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Protect Your Console on the Go

Get $50 Off a PS5 Console With These Rare Deals at Best Buy and Amazon

Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience