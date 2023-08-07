When Sony launched the PlayStation 5 in November 2020, it became virtually impossible to purchase one in person or even online. While finding a PS5 is no longer an impossible task, finding one on sale hardly ever happens. Aside from games being bundled with the console, the PS5 has never received a standalone deal at major retailers. But today, that's all changing.

Right now, Best Buy and Amazon are offering a $50 discount on the PlayStation 5. Knocking the price down to $450, this is the cheapest the console has ever been and the best PS5 deal we've ever seen.

Sony PlayStation 5 Best Buy Sony PlayStation 5 Get $50 off a new PS5 at Best Buy and Amazon. This first-ever discount is the perfect opportunity for gamers to pick up the console before Spider-Man 2 comes out. $500 $450 AT BEST BUY Shop Now $500 $449 AT AMAZON Shop Now

There's no set expiration date for Amazon's discount, but the PlayStation 5 will be on sale at Best Buy until August 19, so you'll probably want to act fast. A gaming deal this good doesn't typically last too long. Best Buy and Amazon's deals come with one DualSense controller and all of the cables needed to get up and running.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the most powerful game consoles on the market, packing cutting-edge features. Not only does the PS5 offer 4K gaming, but it also boasts lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and its DualSense controller preorders are also now live and still available at Walmart. While the console covers have sold out already, you can still pre-order the console and accessories before they release on September 1 and Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game arrives on October 20.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best TV Deals at Best Buy To Shop Right Now

10 Best Nintendo Switch Cases To Protect Your Console on the Go

Where to Pre-Order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Controller

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best PS5 Accessories to Upgrade Your Gaming Experience

Samsung’s Futuristic Rotating 55-inch 4K Gaming Monitor is $1,000 Off

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals