The 28 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials to Shop Before the Sale Ends

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods that will elevate any space. Right now over at Amazon, you can score Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. 

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

During Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

Shop Amazon Home and Kitchen

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the Prime Day event.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$76
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers to meal prep or store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70$40
Carote Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this Prime Day deal from Carote. This 11-piece Pots and Pans Set includes two frying pans, a saucepan, casserole pot, saute pan and three silicone utensils (tongs, turner and spoon).

 

 

$150$80
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo Plus, Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Sometimes food goes bad because we simply don't have the time to cook it. Change that with the Instant Pot which can cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional methods. Save $70 on the only multi-cooker with the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150$80
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$24
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53$34
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set
Amazon
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 59% off during Prime Day, you don't want to miss this incredible deal. 

$160$65
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System
Amazon
Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System

Ninja's Foodi Power Blender is designed with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor to effectively power through frozen ingredients. Plus, the high-performance blender features Preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.

$240$162
FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine
FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine
Amazon
FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine

Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows at-home chefs to preserve food longer.

$199$120

Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Lux Coffee Table

During the huge Prime Day event, add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175$77
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk
Amazon
ZINUS Jennifer 55 Inch Black Frame Desk

Working from home this summer? This desk is the perfect piece to put your computer, morning beverage and any other work-from-home gear on, and it's on sale for 26% off the list price of $90. 

$90$67
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Amazon
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this early Prime Day deal, as it's on sale for a whopping 75% off.

$640$157
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk
Amazon
Bush Furniture Key West L-Shaped Desk

Elevate you home office space with this L-shaped desk. It's a great way to get more work space in a smaller spot.

$260$162
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon
FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Get ready for warm weather and coffee-sipping on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$125$91
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Looking to elevate your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern Walker Edison TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329$166
Winsome William Folding Screen
Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon
Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$170$66
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display
Amazon
OneSpace Modern Wood and Steel 3-Shelf Display

Create a beautiful space to put your books and art on display with this sturdy wooden shelf.

$185$114
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed
Amazon
DHP Metal Canopy Kids Platform Bed

Get a great deal on this bed that little girls will love and be able to feel like a princess.

$198$156
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$80$66
Best Amazon Home Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.

$275$199
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon
Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113$78
Bedsure Dark Grey Duvet Cover
Bedsure Dark Grey Duvet Cover
Amazon
Bedsure Dark Grey Duvet Cover

The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.

$43$26
Afloia Air Purifier
Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon
Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$100$60
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are 50% off.

$19$10
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$230$130
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon
Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$29$23
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. 

$39$26
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$399

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

