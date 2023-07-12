Amazon Prime Day 2023 is bringing tons of incredible sales on home goods that will elevate any space. Right now over at Amazon, you can score Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered.

During Prime Day, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air conditioner to beat the early summer heat, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during the Prime Day event.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $34 Shop Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $170 $66 Shop Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. $80 $66 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $100 $60 Shop Now

Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases that are 50% off. $19 $10 Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant. $230 $130 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. Simply add water and use the steam to loosen up the wrinkles—no ironing board required. $39 $26 WITH COUPON Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $399 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

