Halloween is just two weeks away, which means it's time to show your holiday spirit. If you've been putting off decorating, we found so much Halloween decor on sale at Amazon. Whether you go all out for the spooky season or take a minimalist approach, Amazon's deals are here to ensure your haunted mansion is ready in time for October 31.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon today. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out on All Hallows' Eve.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Halloween decorations before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once your Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for the whole family and celeb-inspired costumes.

Best Amazon Halloween Deals on Decorations

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables Amazon Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skull tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow. $70 $60 Shop Now

20 Floating Candles with Wand Amazon 20 Floating Candles with Wand Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy. $60 $32 Shop Now

Bats Wall Decor Amazon Bats Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $14 $8 Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights Amazon Halloween Spider Web Lights Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky Halloween party. $21 $17 Shop Now

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

