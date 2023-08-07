Amazon's Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices you can get to transform your TV into a smart one. Just about any screen with an HDMI port can turn into a TV for watching all the best new TV shows and movies. Right now, you can snag a major discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max — Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for 51% off, which brings the price down to just $27. With the most advanced model in Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup, you can enjoy smoother 4K streaming of over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Compared to previous Fire TV sticks, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has faster app starts and more fluid navigation. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 with a compatible router, making it 40% faster than the original 4K model. Watch your favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and more in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

As with all Amazon devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max integrates perfectly with Amazon smart home accessories. You can simply ask Alexa to turn up the volume, call up another app and even dim the lights in your home for optimal TV time.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also steeply discounted this week. You can save 50% on the older model, but we recommend opting for the faster 4K Max option with improved hardware that boosts streaming and network performance.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

